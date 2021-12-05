Facelift avatar of Maruti Ertiga spotted, know what could be the features and specifications

If you are thinking of buying a seven seater MPV for a large family, then know here the details of the facelift avatar of the soon-to-be-launched Maruti Ertiga.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is going to launch five new cars soon, one of which is the facelift model of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Recently, the facelift model of Maruti Ertiga has been spotted during test driving, which shows that the company is going to present this MPV with more bold and new features than before.

According to media reports, the company can give a new design updated grille in the Ertiga’s exterior that was spotted during the road test, which includes LED headlamps and new design taillamps.

The spotted Ertiga has only been hidden in the areas that the company is planning to update, including the front grille, front bonnet and rear side parts.

In this MPV, in addition to new headlamps, the company can offer new design alloy wheels with new chrome grille, new front and rear bumpers. Is.

Although this Ertiga MPV is 7 seater, but the company can offer it with 6 seater configuration in addition to 7 seater. Talking about the engine of Maruti Ertiga facelift, according to media reports, the company is not going to make any changes in it.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

The company can only carry forward the engine that is given in the current Ertiga, which has a 1.5 liter petrol engine with mild hybrid technology.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

This engine generates power of 105 hp and peak torque of 138 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Talking about the features of Maruti Ertiga facelift, according to media reports, features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto AC, 6 airbags, auto climate control can be given in this car. .

Talking about the safety features, features like Hill Hold, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Parking Sensor with Camera, ABS, EBD, High Speed ​​Alert, Child Lock, Seat Belt Reminder can be given in this segment. Maruti Ertiga Facelift competes with Mahindra. It is believed to be from Morazzo and Renault Triber.