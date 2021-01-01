Faces Review in Hindi, Rating: {2.5 / 5

After Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom after the Corona tragedy, director Rumi Jaffrey’s Faces is a huge budget film with a huge starcast, which has chosen the path of cinema hall instead of OTT. In this suspense-thriller-drama, director Rumi Jaffrey had the trump card of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, but due to a weak script, the director failed to make a proper bet.

‘If any of you have committed or have committed a crime, get out of here very carefully, because this game can be played with you too.’ The story of the film is based on this line. Retired criminal lawyer Latif Zaidi often plays a game with his retired friends, this game is a mock trial of a criminal case, Paramjit Singh Bhullar (Annu Kapoor) as the prosecution lawyer, then as the defense lawyer. Latif Zaidi himself. In the judge’s chair, Justice Jagdish Acharya (Dhritiman Chatterjee) the accused is usually an outsider or a stranger who is being tried for his crime. Latif Zaidi believes, “Our courts have no justice, no justice, no justice, no decision.” So this group of friends retired from the field of criminal law, bringing the criminal to his end in their mock trial and getting justice. The culprit is usually a stranger. Now call it a game of luck, or ask for a story. In the process of taking a shortcut. On the way, he meets Paramjit Singh Bhullar, who brings him to his friend’s bungalow. This group of old friends with Hariya Jatav (Raghubir Yadav), a happy, rich and stylish stranger, motivates Sameer to take part in the game. He agrees, but Sameer, who plays for Timepass, had no idea that the culmination of this exciting game would be so horrible.





Director Rumi Jaffrey has spent a lot of time establishing the basis and character of the story. The problem arises when nothing happens in the middle of the story and all the scenes are limited to the dialogues of some of the characters present in the house. Later, when Imran Hashmi’s mock trial begins, the story picks up speed, but when justice is done, the film feels preppy. Many questions remain unanswered until the climax. In our court there is no justice, no justice, no justice, no justice. This dialogue of the film is the basic basis of the story, but it is not executed properly in the film. The locations correspond to the story. The film is shot for the icy places in the mountains of Slovakia, and cinematographer Binod Pradhan has beautifully carved these places on the canvas of his camera. This is the first Indian film to be shot on the border of Slovakia. Director Rumi Jaffrey and costume designer Shivank Kapoor have worked hard on the costumes and looks of the actors.

Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi are the plus points of the film. Both the actors have tried their best to keep the film busy. Mega star Big B proves to be only twenty in his gestures and dialogue delivery, but Imran Hashmi has also proved to be no less in front of a veteran actor like him. Big Bean from the movie Our Justice System has a 12-15 minute long monologue in his baritone voice, which you may hear personally, but it doesn’t match the story. Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddharth Kapoor have done justice to their characters. Riya Chakraborty does a great job in a small role. Crystal D’Souza has done justice to her gray character. The music of the film is average.

See –If you are a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi then you can watch this movie.

