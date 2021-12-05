Facing Economic Collapse, Afghanistan Is Gripped by Starvation

SHAH VALI KOT, Afghanistan – One by one, women are pouring into the mud brick hospital, smashing frames of hungry children under their pale gray, blue and pink veils.

Many had walked for more than an hour across this rugged part of southern Afghanistan, where dry earth meets washed-out skies, desperate for medicine to bring life back to the compressed veins of their children. Over the months, as the harvest failed, the wells dried up and the shopkeepers ran out of flour, making their one-time meals more rare.

Now, as the crisp air cooled down, the reality was that their children would not survive the winter.

“I’m so scared this winter will be worse than we thought,” said Laltak, 40, who, like many women in rural Afghanistan, has only one name.