Facing Economic Collapse, Afghanistan Is Gripped by Starvation

SHAH VALI KOT, Afghanistan – One by one, women are pouring into the mud brick hospital, smashing frames of hungry children under their pale gray, blue and pink veils.
Many had walked for more than an hour across this rugged part of southern Afghanistan, where dry earth meets washed-out skies, desperate for medicine to bring life back to the compressed veins of their children. Over the months, as the harvest failed, the wells dried up and the shopkeepers ran out of flour, making their one-time meals more rare.
Now, as the crisp air cooled down, the reality was that their children would not survive the winter.
“I’m so scared this winter will be worse than we thought,” said Laltak, 40, who, like many women in rural Afghanistan, has only one name.
Nearly four months after the Taliban took power, Afghanistan is on the brink of starvation, with aid groups saying it has threatened to kill tens of millions of children this winter – an estimated total Afghan death. The aftermath of the last 20 years of war.
While Afghanistan has been plagued by malnutrition for decades, the country’s hunger crisis has worsened in recent months. This winter, an estimated 22.8 million people – more than half the population – will face potentially life-threatening levels of food insecurity, according to an analysis by the United Nations World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization. Of those, 8.7 million are on the brink of drought – the worst phase of the food crisis.
Such widespread hunger is the most devastating symptom The economic crisis that has crippled Afghanistan since the Taliban took power. Practically overnight, the billions of dollars in foreign aid that drove the former Western-backed government disappeared, and US sanctions on the Taliban alienated the country from the global economic system, crippled Afghan banks and hampered humanitarian aid efforts.
Across the country, millions of Afghans – from day laborers to doctors and teachers – have been stagnant for months without any income. Prices of food and other basic necessities have gone beyond the reach of many families. Weak children and frail mothers are crammed into malnutrition wards in hospitals, many of which lack the medical supplies that donors once provided.
Adding to its economic woes, the country is facing its worst drought in decades, with farms drying up, farm animals starving and dried up irrigation canals. According to the United Nations, the wheat harvest in Afghanistan will be 25 percent lower than average this year. In rural areas – where about 70 percent of the population lives – many farmers have given up cultivating their land.
Now, as the freezing winter begins, with humanitarian organizations warning of the deaths of one million children, the crisis is threatening both the new Taliban government and the United States, which is facing increasing pressure to ease economic sanctions. Crisis.
“We need to separate politics from humanitarian urgency,” said Mary-Ellen McGraw, Country Director of the World Food Program for Afghanistan. “In the current crisis in Afghanistan, millions of women, children and men are innocent people who are being condemned in the winter of complete despair and possible death.”
Shah Wali Kot, a deserted district in Kandahar province, has been hit by a severe storm of drought and economic crash.
For decades, small farmers have been living on winter stored wheat from their summer harvest and on the market selling onions. But this year, in the autumn months, the families did not get enough income to sustain themselves. Without food to survive the winter, some people migrated to other districts in the hope of work or to help relatives.
In one of the clinic’s two mud huts, run by the Afghan Red Crescent and supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Laltak holds her granddaughter’s gaunt frame as tight as if she had done it herself this winter. . Will bring.
Her family has no wheat left, no wood to light the fire, no money to buy food. They have lost the support of close relatives who cannot support their own family.
“Nothing, we have nothing,” Laltak said in an interview in late October.
She and most of the mothers interviewed did not have their own cellphones or phone services in their village, so The Times could not follow up on their children’s health.
According to the United Nations, 30 percent more Afghans faced emergency food shortages in September and October than in the same period last year. In the coming months, the number of Afghans in distress is expected to reach record highs.
“It has never been so bad,” said Sifatullah Sifat, chief doctor at the Shamsul Haq Clinic outside Kandahar City, where malnutrition cases have doubled in recent months. “Donors are sending medicine, but it’s not enough yet.”
Every morning until 10 a.m., a crowd of mothers carrying skeletal children into the hallway of the malnutrition unit.
In an exam room in October, 20-year-old Germina gave birth to her 18-month-old son while her 3-year-old daughter was standing behind her, holding her blue veil. Since the Taliban seized power and her husband’s day job has dried up, her family has largely survived on bread and tea – a meal that gnaws at their children’s stomachs.
“They are crying for food. I wish I could bring them something, but we have nothing, “said Jarmina, who is six months pregnant and has severe disability.
Germina’s son was debilitated after several weeks of diarrhea. A nurse wrapped a color-coded measuring band around his train-thin arm used to diagnose malnutrition, stopping at red: severe malnutrition.
As soon as the nurse told Germina that she needed to go to the hospital for treatment, another mother entered the room and fell to the ground, asking for help for her newborn daughter.
“It’s been almost a week, I can’t take medicine for her,” she pleaded.
The nurse pleaded with her to stop: her daughter’s malnutrition was considered moderate.
Since the Taliban came to power, the United States and other Western donors have grappled with the delicate question of how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan without lifting sanctions or legitimizing a new regime by paying directly into the hands of the Taliban.
“We believe that we must maintain our sanctions against the Taliban, but at the same time we must find a way to get legal humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.” That is exactly what we are doing, “US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Ademo told the Senate Banking Committee in October.
But as the humanitarian situation worsens, aid agencies are urging the United States to move more quickly.
U.S. officials last week showed some flexibility in resolving the economic crisis in Afghanistan, when the World Bank’s board – which includes the United States – moved to release $ 280 million in frozen donor funds for the World Food Program and UNICEF. However, this is only a fraction of the $ 1.5 billion frozen by the World Bank under pressure from the United States Treasury since taking control of the Taliban.
It is unclear how the funds will be transferred to Afghanistan. Despite recent letters from the US Treasury Department to foreign banks assuring them that they could process humanitarian transactions in Afghanistan, many financial institutions feared facing US sanctions.
The Taliban government has repeatedly appealed to the Biden administration to ease economic sanctions and has worked with international organizations to provide some assistance. But millions of Afghans have already been pushed to the sidelines.
This autumn, children suffering from malnutrition and disease at the Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar were crowded on the metal bed of the pediatric ward. In the intensive care unit, there was a terrible silence Large rooms are small enough for babies to cry, so they lose their breath and lose their skin bones.
“I wanted to get her to the hospital first,” said Rukia, 40, looking at her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Amina. “But I didn’t have the money. I couldn’t come.”
Like many other mothers and grandmothers in the ward, they came from western Kandahar, where the irrigation canals had been dry for the past two years and the pantries had recently become empty. Amina started to get crunchy – her skin was so drained of vitamins that the patches peeled off.
On a nearby bed, Medina, 2, her grandmother, 50, Harzato, she sighed softly as she adjusted her sweater. Herzato took the girl three times to a local pharmacist to beg for medicine until he told her he could do nothing more: only a doctor could save the boy.
“We were so far from the hospital, I was worried and depressed,” Harzato said. “I thought she might not be able to.”
Yakub Akbari contributed to the report, Wali Arian from Kandahar, Istanbul and Safiullah Padshah from Kabul.
