Facing Outrage Over Bikini Rule, Handball League Signals ‘Likely’ Change

While Lucie Marie Kretzschmar, a beach handball player for Germany, was competing in a tournament in Romania, she noticed a spectator in the front row filming intently with her phone.

When she was off the field, she saw that he was zooming in on the bodies of the players, who were dressed in small bikini bottoms as required by the sports federation. She then saw him in two more games, recording the players again.

The 2019 tournament left a question for Ms Kretzschmar and her teammates: Were the spectators there to watch them play as elite athletes or to admire their bodies?

“It really made me think, ‘OK, maybe they don’t look at us as professional players,'” Ms. Kretzschmar said, but more like “their free time activity of watching girls in the gym. bikini”.