Fact ALERT! Is WhatsApp Recording Your Calls ? Here’s The Truth





New Delhi: For previous couple of days, particularly after the introduction of recent IT guidelines, there have been a number of queries about whether or not social media platforms will likely be banned, or WhatsApp will likely be blocked. Amid this, a faux message got here into circulation concerning the new guidelines notified for WhatsApp. The message claims that the federal government will document all WhatsApp calls and your gadgets will hook up with the ministry system. Additionally Learn – All Massive Social Media Platforms Despatched Compliance Particulars Beneath New IT Guidelines Besides Twitter: Report

“Two blue ticks and one purple tick means the federal government can take motion in opposition to, whereas three purple ticks will imply that the federal government has began court docket proceedings in opposition to you.” That is what a brand new message claims on WhatsApp. The same three purple ticks message had gone viral final yr and was debunked final yr as nicely. Additionally Learn – Furnish Compliance With New IT Guidelines in 15 Days: IB Ministry Asks OTT, Digital Media Platforms

In keeping with the message, Whatsapp has launched new communication guidelines and is being shared at a time when Fb has gone to court docket over the federal government of India’s new IT guidelines, which embrace a traceability clause. Additionally Learn – ‘Involved’, Twitter Asks For 3-Month Extension of New Social Media Guidelines

Whereas the traceability guidelines are being challenged, customers ought to word that WhatsApp stays personal and end-to-end encrypted which means no third occasion, be it Fb or WhatsApp and even the federal government can learn your messages.

The PIB Fact Examine additionally took to Twitter to warn customers and acknowledged, “Messages circulating on Social Media studying ‘WhatsApp data relating to √ tick marks’ is #FAKE.#PIBFactCheck : No! The Authorities is doing no such factor. The message is #FAKE.”

Don’t fall for such #Whatsapp messages being circulated. No such factor is being carried out by the Authorities. Nonetheless, everybody is suggested to not share any false information/misinformation regarding #CoronavirusInIndia For genuine data observe @MoHFW_INDIA and @pib_India pic.twitter.com/XBErXb1CSP — PIB Fact Examine (@PIBFactCheck) March 24, 2020

The viral message, which has the ‘forwarded many instances label’ says as soon as the brand new guidelines are applied, all calls will likely be recorded and social media accounts can even be monitored.

It says if a person shares a unfavorable message in opposition to the federal government or on a non secular subject, then you’ll get arrested. Once more, the entire claims made are faux and customers shouldn’t ahead this message.

It is very important word that WhatsApp has not applied any new communication guidelines and there’s no such function as three purple tick or three blue ticks.