FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan really hug his son Aryan Khan outside the court? Watch video | FACT CHECK: Shah Rukh Khan hugged son Aryan Khan outside the court? This is the truth of VIDEO

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in the custody of NCB these days. In such a situation, many news related to him is coming out. Many of his new and old videos are becoming viral on social media. A video which is now going viral on the internet, in which a man tied in a ponytail is hugging a young boy. It is being told that Shahrukh Khan has embraced his son Aryan outside the court. But we are going to tell you one special thing about this video.

how is the video

In this video, a man looks like Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a black athleisure dress with a ponytail and hugging a boy who looks like Aryan Khan, son of the Bollywood superstar. The viewers of the video assumed that it is the superstar who is spending an emotional moment with his son Aryan outside the court.

SRK Aryan Khan Viral Video: Watch-

this video is fake

But let us tell you that this video is fake. It is not Shahrukh Khan, nor is the boy seen wearing the blue jacket Aryan. However, Aryan has been seen in almost the same jacket before. But we can say with certainty that this is a fake video.

How the truth of the video came out

Ever since the video surfaced on the internet, it is being shared and viewed time and again by the superstar’s fans and social media users. But you should know that the video is fake. We can say this with certainty because the family members are not allowed to meet the accused persons without the permission of the court, that too in public without any security.

who is allowed to meet

Secondly, when the court allowed the family members to meet the accused persons and sought the names of the persons, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde named SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani as the family member who met Aryan Was. Also, Shahrukh was not seen leaving his house yesterday. Because it is not possible for the superstar to leave without being seen in front of the paparazzi gathering outside his house.

what is the whole matter

Let us tell you that on October 2, a drugs party was busted by an NCB team. From here, eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the seizure of narcotics. He was later arrested and sent to NCB custody till 7 October. Aryan Khan’s case is being fought by Satish Manshinde and his bail plea is to be heard today (October 8).

