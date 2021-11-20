Fact-Checking Kevin McCarthy’s 8-Hour Speech

The Treasury Department said in a May report on the proposal that tax audit rates for those earning less than $ 400,000 would not increase because “compliance proposals are designed to reduce existing inequalities by focusing on high-end theft.”

Mr. A spokesman for McCarthy drew attention to the Republican count on the House Wages and Means Committee, which compares historical audit data.

Over the past decade, tax audit rates have fallen for high-income earners and remained relatively stable for low-income earners, thanks to the Treasury Department’s inability to keep special auditors required to check IRS’s scarce resources and credentials. .

The IRS examined 1.4 million personal income tax returns in 2010, which is about 1 percent of the total number filed. In 2018, the latest year with available data, audits decreased by 370,000 or about 0.2 percent.

The Congressional Budget Office predicts that the bill will return to its 2010 levels. Doing so would actually result in about 1.2 million more audits and about 580,000 of those earning less than $ 75,000.

But the reason is that most taxpayers – about 70 percent – are on that threshold. Wealthy taxpayers have a better chance of being audited than those with lower incomes under the Democrats’ proposal, given the degree to which the return is examined by the income group rather than the net number.

Under the 2010 implementation level, about 0.5 percent of reports reporting income between $ 1 and $ 75,000 will be audited, as well as 1 percent of those earning more than $ 75,000. By comparison, those rates were 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent in 2018, respectively. For those earning more than $ 10 million, more than 20 per cent returns will be scrutinized at the 2010 level, up from 5.3 per cent in 2018.