Fact-Checking Kevin McCarthy’s 8-Hour Speech
Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican and minority leader from California, filed his lawsuit against President Biden’s social spending bill in a record-breaking eight-hour speech Thursday through Friday.
Here is a fact check of some of his comments.
What Mr. McCarthy said
“A few weeks ago, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said that anyone who did not choose Biden as FDR would spend more than FDR during World War II.”
This is misleading. Bill costs and tax cuts will add up to about $ 2 trillion in 10 years, and a small program increase could snowball at 4 trillion.
According to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, President Franklin D. Roosevelt The New Deal program, passed under Roosevelt’s leadership, is actually a much larger dollar, costing about $ 800 billion after adjusting for inflation. But World War II itself cost about $ 5 trillion.
Furthermore, changes in the size of the United States economy and population should be taken into account when comparing the New Deal program to a social spending bill. A report by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis also states that the cost of the new agreement is about 40 percent of annual GDP.
In comparison, Mr Biden’s कायद्या 1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law in March and his initial proposal for a $ 4 trillion economic plan – which became a whitel-down infrastructure measure and social spending bill – would together account for 28 percent of GDP.
What Mr. McCarthy said
“You’re hiring 87,000 IRS agents to track them down, with 1.2 million more audits and half of those 1.2 earning US 75 75,000 or less.”
This is misleading. The bill provides the IRS with an additional 80 billion in funding, including about $ 45 billion for implementation. The Congressional Budget Office said in September that the proposal would increase audit rates for everyone, with high-income earners facing the biggest increase.
The bill does not specify how the audit will be distributed to taxpayers of various incomes, and the Biden administration and Republicans disagree on how it will be conducted.
The Treasury Department said in a May report on the proposal that tax audit rates for those earning less than $ 400,000 would not increase because “compliance proposals are designed to reduce existing inequalities by focusing on high-end theft.”
Mr. A spokesman for McCarthy drew attention to the Republican count on the House Wages and Means Committee, which compares historical audit data.
Over the past decade, tax audit rates have fallen for high-income earners and remained relatively stable for low-income earners, thanks to the Treasury Department’s inability to keep special auditors required to check IRS’s scarce resources and credentials. .
The IRS examined 1.4 million personal income tax returns in 2010, which is about 1 percent of the total number filed. In 2018, the latest year with available data, audits decreased by 370,000 or about 0.2 percent.
The Congressional Budget Office predicts that the bill will return to its 2010 levels. Doing so would actually result in about 1.2 million more audits and about 580,000 of those earning less than $ 75,000.
But the reason is that most taxpayers – about 70 percent – are on that threshold. Wealthy taxpayers have a better chance of being audited than those with lower incomes under the Democrats’ proposal, given the degree to which the return is examined by the income group rather than the net number.
Under the 2010 implementation level, about 0.5 percent of reports reporting income between $ 1 and $ 75,000 will be audited, as well as 1 percent of those earning more than $ 75,000. By comparison, those rates were 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent in 2018, respectively. For those earning more than $ 10 million, more than 20 per cent returns will be scrutinized at the 2010 level, up from 5.3 per cent in 2018.
What Mr. McCarthy said
“As an American you only have to spend $ 28 and the IRS is going to knock on your door.”
This is misleading. This was in reference to the Treasury Department’s proposal that banks report annual flows of $ 10,000 or more into customer accounts to better handle tax evasion. (The previous version of the proposal suggested a निरीक्षण 600 flow monitoring.) Wages and federal benefits reports are exempt from the requirement and banks will not report personal transactions. But the proposal did not make it into the Social Expenditure Bill.
In a fact sheet, the Treasury Department said it was a “misconception” that all Americans would have to face further scrutiny under the proposal.
Michelle Nessa, an accounting professor at Michigan State University and an expert in tax audits, said the need for a bank report was “unlikely to significantly increase the audit risk for most people.”
What Mr. McCarthy said
“We’re going to collect taxes from you so that anyone earning $ 800,000 can get a tax deduction for buying Tesla.”
False. Democrats will increase the tax credit for electric vehicles from $ 7,500 to $ 12,500 if the car is manufactured by Union Labor in the United States and if its battery is also manufactured domestically. Credits include sedans priced up to $ 55,000 and zero-emission vans, SUVs and trucks priced up to $ 80,000, so the Tesla Model 3, which starts at म 40,000, will be eligible.
But the fictitious near-millionaires in Mr. McCarthy’s example will not be eligible, as only joint filers earning $ 250,000 or less (and joint filers earning $ 500,000 or less) can claim credits under the bill.
What Mr. McCarthy said
“More than a million people have lost their jobs since President Biden was sworn in for shutting down the pipeline. “
False. Early in his presidency, Mr. Biden revoked the building permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, and the company behind the project closed it completely in June. Mr. McCarthy exaggerated the impact of the pipeline on employment.
The company estimates that the pipeline will employ about 11,000 Americans. The State Department estimates in its 2014 report that it will create about 42,000 temporary jobs in two years of construction and 35 permanent employees after the initial phase.
Biden’s Social Policy Bill at a Glance
Mr McCarthy may be referring to a 2020 analysis by American Petroleum, the largest trading group in the oil and gas industry, which estimates that a ban on drilling on federal land would destroy nearly a million jobs by 2022 – not because of cancellations. Of a pipeline.
Mr Biden banned new oil and gas leases on federal land but did not cancel existing leases. Moreover, in June, a federal judge blocked the administration’s suspension of the new lease. With employment in oil and gas mining, Mr. Biden’s internal lease approval has actually increased.
What Mr. McCarthy said
“Biden put an end to every successful immigration policy implemented by President Trump, which started the biggest wave of illegal immigration in all history.”
This is an exaggeration. Mr. Biden called on President Donald J. Many of Trump’s immigration policies have indeed been repealed, but he has kept one major policy unchanged.
The Biden administration has lifted so-called Muslim bans, halted construction of Mr. Trump’s border wall and stopped immigration raids at work, but continues to use public health rules that allow authorities to deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants. Border
In addition, the Biden administration tried to end the Trump-era program that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their applications were being reviewed, but was ordered to resume the program.
What Mr. McCarthy said
“You’re paying $ 450,000 for people who came here illegally, and you’re taking that from hardworking American taxpayers.”
This is misleading. The bill itself does not provide hundreds of thousands of dollars for unauthorized immigrants. Rather, it was a reference to a proposal to provide financial compensation for damages caused by the Trump-era immigration policy.
The American Civil Liberties Union and others have sued the Trump administration on behalf of immigrant families separated at the border. About 5,500 children were separated from their parents. The Wall Street Journal reports that lawsuits result in different categories of damages and an average of 4 3.4 per family.
The Biden administration and family lawyers are negotiating to provide 450,000 for each member of the affected family, but the New York Times reports that only minority families will be eligible because many have not filed complaints against the government.
When asked about this month’s figures, Mr Biden said, “It’s not going to happen.” A White House spokesman later explained that the Justice Department had told the plaintiffs that the 450,000 figure was “more than a settlement could be.”
What Mr. McCarthy said
“Mr. Speaker, you may remember the Iron Dome. Your party really missed it.”
False. Despite some opposition from progressive Democrats to funding Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, the House voted 420 to 9 in September to provide निधी 1 billion in new funding. Democrats voted overwhelmingly for funding.
