Factory Movie Trailer: The Official Trailer of Debut Factory Directed by Aamir Khan Bhau Faisal Khan Released

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan’s directed film ‘Factory’ has been released. The story of the film is based on Pyaar Mein Junoon, Twist and Thrill, in which Faizal Khan is seen in the lead role.

The Factory movie is releasing on September 3, 2021. We will tell you that Faisal has appeared in many films before. Apart from ‘Mela’ and ‘Chinar Dastan’, Faizal has also appeared in ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar’ as a college student. However, Faizal’s film career has not been as successful as his brother Aamir’s and once again he is seen trying to establish his foothold in the industry through directing.



Directed by Faisal, the film stars Roly Ryan in the lead role. In a conversation with Mid Day at the beginning of the film, Faizal had said that neither brother Aamir Khan nor his mother was aware of his decision. He had said that another director Sharik Minhaj would be joining the film, but due to a date issue, it could not happen and he took the responsibility into his own hands.



Faizal had said – brother and mother know about the film, but don’t know their direction and he will give them this surprise when the film is ready. Faizal also said in the conversation that he would like to see his reaction.

Recall that after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, Faizal Khan also said some things about his depression. From Karan Johar’s insult, he also said that the family forcibly gave him drugs for almost a year. There was a report in 2007 stating that Faisal was not mentally fit and was suffering from depression as well as schizophrenic. Speaking about it, Faisal said he is perfectly fit and fit. He said that if he was mentally weak, he would not have been able to handle his own film.

Faizal had said, ‘Someone disappointed me on Aamir Khan’s 50th birthday. I didn’t want to say the name, but Karan Johar treated me strangely, he disappointed me. When I was trying to talk about something, they insulted me and tried to disconnect me from that person. Many such things happened in my case.

