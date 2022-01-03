FADA disclosed, Ola electric sold only 111 units of S1 and S1 Pro, company claimed 90 thousand bookings

FADA has disclosed that 111 units of the company’s vehicle have been sold in the month of December. According to the Centre’s vehicle portal, Ola Electric has distributed its electric scooters in only four states.

The Ola electric scooter has been the talk of the town since its launch in India. Recently, questions were also raised about its range and now once again a disclosure has been made. FADA has disclosed that 111 units of the company’s vehicle have been sold in the month of December. According to the Centre’s vehicle portal, Ola Electric has distributed its electric scooters in only four states. Ola Electric has not yet provided any data on its delivery.

As per information on the Centre’s Vahana portal, Ola Electric has mostly delivered its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in Karnataka and its home base Tamil Nadu. Of the 111 electric scooters delivered, 60 are in Karnataka and 25 in Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra and Rajasthan are the only two other states that registered Ola electric scooters last month with 15 and 11 units each.

90 thousand booking claim

Ola Electric Scooters had said that it had received around 90,000 bookings for these e-scooters. After which the delivery of Ola Electric was postponed several times. There was a long wait for deliveries for the Ola Electric S One and S One Pro ever since their launch. The EV maker, which launched the e-scooter in August last year after a long wait, started deliveries from December 15. That is, Ola Electric has to wait about four months to start the delivery of electric scooters.

what the CEO said

Let us tell you that on Friday last week itself, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Agarwal announced that the company has shipped all the units of the first batch of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. He had said that some are currently in transit and most are already in the RTO registration process at delivery centers near you. He said that the process has taken more time as there are no online facilities in many places.

what is the cost of the scooter

Ola Electric launched both its variants on August 15 last year. The S1 electric scooter costs Rs 1 lakh while the S1 Pro variant costs Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, before state subsidy). The S1 e-scooter claims to cover a range of 121 kms on a single charge. The more expensive S1 Pro boasts of a range of around 180km before needing a recharge.