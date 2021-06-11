Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, Prithviraj’s Cold Case to release directly on OTT, confirms producer Anto Joseph





Malayalam movie producer Anto Joseph issued an announcement during which he has confirmed that his upcoming movies Malik starring Fahadh Faasil, and Cold Case starring Prithviraj, will release directly on streaming platforms. Within the letter, he has defined why he has determined to skip their theatrical release.

In his assertion, he has written that he has waited a protracted whereas to give theatrical releases to these large star films. He acknowledged that Malik was supposed to release together with celebrity Mohanlal’s magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham on Might 13, because the Kerala authorities had allowed theatres to perform at 50 per cent capability within the state. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telugu states had allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres on the time. Additionally Learn – Ought to Nithya Menen be banned?

Nevertheless, the theatres have been shut once more because the Covid-19 second wave intensified. Anto added, “These movies will solely get better their manufacturing prices provided that 100 per cent occupancy is allowed. Since there isn’t a readability on when the theatres will reopen and given the prevailing financial hurdles, I’m attempting for an OTT release for these movies.” He additionally wrote that he’s going through a monetary crunch.

It isn’t recognized but on which OTT platforms the movies will release. In accordance to stories, they are going to be accessible on Amazon Prime.

Malik is a gangster drama. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the movie additionally stars Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt.

Alternatively, Prithviraj shall be seen making a comeback to police officer roles with Cold Case. Directed by Tanu Balak, it’s mentioned to be a thriller.

