Fairphone 4 review: The price of stability

It’s been hard to blame Fairphone’s enduring reputation over the years, whether it’s the company’s long support period, easy repairability, or ethically sourced ingredients. But when it comes to the devices themselves, previous Fairphones have struggled to compete with similarly priced smartphones. They lacked modern features, used outdated designs, and generally had more quirks than you’d expect from a modern phone.

The Fairphone 4 is a big step forward. It’s every bit as durable with a modular repairable design for which Fairphone now offers a five-year warranty. But more importantly, it feels Like a modern smartphone. The Fairphone 3’s large top and bottom bezels have been removed, and there are also modern features like an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

With a starting price of €579 / £499 (approximately $669, although Fairphone has no plans to sell the Fairphone 4 in the States) for the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage model, the Fairphone 4 is priced at a premium compared to its competitors. It’s getting a much more limited Europe-only release, with no plans for a US launch. But if you only need a smartphone to do smartphone basics, and you’re willing to pay a premium over other similarly capable competitors, I think the Fairphone 4 is up to the job.

The Fairphone 4 is available for pre-order now, and the devices will start shipping on October 25.

Compared to the Fairphone 3 before it, it’s hard to believe that the Fairphone 4 is made by the same manufacturer. The older and older bezels from previous phones are gone, replaced with a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5 that runs from the top to bottom of the Fairphone 4. Fairphone seems to have caught up with the rest of the smartphone industry, even if it’s because the rate of smartphone growth has slowed.

There is the option of 6 or 8GB of RAM

Yes, the bezels are still oversized by modern standards, but they’re small enough that the phone has a massive 6.3-inch display that doesn’t feel too uncomfortable. It’s LCD rather than OLED, and viewing angles aren’t amazing, but I was pleased with how it looked after turning off its overkill image enhancement options and changing the color temperature in its Settings app.

There are two versions of the Fairphone 4 available: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (the model I’m using for this review) and a step-up version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which retails for € is 649 / £569. Both are identical and have identical cameras, 3,905 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

More important than the specs is what the Fairphone 4’s internals are actually made of. Here, there’s Fairtrade-certified gold, ethically sourced aluminum and tungsten, and recycled tin, rare earth minerals and plastics. Fairphone aims to turn these materials into phones as ethically as possible, thanks to initiatives that aim to improve working conditions for the miners and factory workers involved in the phone’s supply chain. Each phone is also “e-waste neutral,” Fairphone claims, as the company will recycle either a phone or an equivalent amount of e-waste with each sale.

The phone’s SIM card is inserted under its removable battery

Flip over the Fairphone 4, and you’ll see its back (made of 100 percent recycled plastic), which can be easily removed without any tools to reveal the phone’s removable battery and Philips head screw that can be easily used for everything. Something can be done to remove it. From its rear cameras to its USB-C port and loudspeaker. You’ll need to take this rear panel off to insert the SIM card under the battery during setup, a process that simply doesn’t require the use of a SIM tool—convenient given that one isn’t included in the box (though Fairphone tells me). that this release may vary between markets).

iFixit has yet to pass its official ruling on the Fairphone 4’s repair potential, but the company’s previous phones are the only two devices to have received a perfect 10 from repair experts. As well as being easy to remove, the parts should also be easy to replace as Fairphone plans to make replacements available at least until 2027 (as a benchmark, the company still has some replacements for the nearly six-year-old Fairphone 2. Spare parts left) The five-year warranty should also keep repair costs down over the lifetime of the phone.

On the software side, the Fairphone 4 ships with Android 11, but the company expects to provide at least two major Android updates, or four if it can manage it. It has done a good job of delivering on these promises with previous phones… after all. Earlier this year, the company finally released Android 9 for the Fairphone 2. Impressive considering the Fairphone 2 was five years old at the time, less impressive considering that it came out almost three years after the original release of Android 9.

As you might expect from a phone that ships without a SIM tool, the Fairphone 4 comes with nothing in the way of accessories in the box as standard. There’s no charging brick in the box, no headphones included, and no USB-C charging cable. As we saw with the Fairphone 3, there’s also no miniature screwdriver. It may be a lovely indicator of its repairability credentials, but it doesn’t make sense to include it if you’re trying to minimize unnecessary accessories.

On the right side of the phone, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button, which I prefer rear-mounted sensors, even though they’re not as convenient as the under-display models.

There’s no headphone jack next to the Fairphone 4’s USB-C port, which isn’t exactly surprising, considering it’s a smartphone released in 2021, but a little more disappointing than the Fairphone’s focus on being as consumer-friendly as possible. The team told me that the tradeoff was made to allow the phone to have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. This means the phone should survive being used in the rain but not completely submerged, and that’s not an insurmountable feat, as the back of this modular phone can literally be unclipped without any tools.

As it turns out, I ended up using the Fairphone 4 to take pictures during an exceptionally rainy walk while vacationing in the Welsh countryside, so I feel pretty confident saying that the phone’s rainproof. The company’s claims about being are accurate. If you want to know how much rain I’m talking about, here’s a selfie of me on foot (this will also give you an idea of ​​how the phone’s 25-megapixel selfie camera fared).

It’s great to see the Fairphone using the more capable 7-series Snapdragon processor compared to the 6-series used in the Fairphone 3. For the most part, the Snapdragon 750G met the demands I put on the phone in everyday use, but it wasn’t perfect. It took longer than I’m normally used to waking up Google Assistant by swiping up from the corner of the screen to ask questions, and never in the YouTube app when switching videos between normal and full-screen viewing. Sometimes there were obstacles. It is capable rather than clever.

But the overall performance is fine, but the phone is not without its merits. The most frustrating issue I found is that the Fairphone 4 isn’t very good at palm rejection, so when you’re holding it with one hand and reach for your thumb, it’ll confuse your palm to deliberately tap it. The Fairphone 4 also seems to spend more time on the 3G network than other smartphones I’ve used, even in areas where I normally get a 4G signal. The second time around, however, it happily connected to the 5G network. A strange story.

During my time with the Fairphone 4 I had no issues with battery life and generally averaged between four and five hours of screen time per charge. For me, this usually translated to charging the phone between 10 and 50 percent charge in the tank at the end of the day. Over a day of travel, I used the Fairphone 4 for several hours of podcasts and listening to music via wireless headphones, a few hours of social media scrolling, and then two hours of navigation, all while wirelessly using Android Auto. The medium was connected, and I still had 10 percent battery left when I charged it at 11 that night. The phone supports 20W fast charging, which Fairphone says should refill half its battery in half an hour.

The performance is acceptable, the battery life is good and the screen of the phone is just fine. But the only area of ​​the Fairphone 4 that I think may be a real dealbreaker for some people is its camera, which is based around a pair of 48-megapixel sensors (one for the main camera and one for the ultrawide). Despite being, produces mediocre shots, even in daylight. It’s nice to have the versatility of the dual cameras, which are a first for the Fairphone, but it’s a shame that the pictures they take are disappointing in anything other than daylight.

I think the images in the gallery below speak for themselves. They often look uncomfortably grainy, and there’s a blur to most shots that had me searching through the camera app’s settings to make sure I didn’t have a weird setting turned on. But perhaps even worse than the quality of the photos is how slow and laggy the camera app is. Even in daylight, tapping the shutter can cause the camera to take a laborious few moments before focusing and taking a photo, and it’s worse at night. The Fairphone 4 is the only time I regret using a review phone for holiday snaps because I’m sorry I can’t come home with good photos.



grid view













If you’re spending money on the Fairphone 4, your money isn’t being spent on performance. It’s being spent on that five-year warranty, the promise of years of software support, and the security of knowing that, when 2026 rolls around, you’ll still be able to buy a new battery and put it in the back of the phone. . Without knowing what a pentalobe screw is. And, of course, you’re paying to make sure all of these parts are made from as responsibly sourced materials as possible.

Whether it’s Fairtrade or organic food or sustainably produced clothing, expect you to pay a price premium for ethically produced items, and that’s exactly the case with the Fairphone 4. Although it starts at €579, its performance, especially when it comes to its cameras, is arguably closer to that of phones less than half the price, like the Moto G Power (which retails for the equivalent of around €170). does) or the Moto G Play (around €140). And it’s not at all competitive with smartphones like the iPhone SE (€539 for 128GB) or the OnePlus Nord 2 (€399), which are close in price but still cheaper than the Fairphone 4.

But if you’re the kind of person who can live with the budget phones listed above, if you need a smartphone for daily use and aren’t worried about having the best camera or the most premium-feeling device, I think That you’re the kind of person who can live with the Fairphone 4. It’s a good €200 phone with a price tag of €579. That is the price of stability.

Photography by John Porter / The Verge