Fairphone’s latest durable smartphone comes with a five-year warranty

Fairphone, the manufacturer focused on simplifying smartphone repair made from ethically sourced materials, just took the wraps off its fourth-generation handset. The Fairphone 4 uses a modular design that’s similar to the company’s previous phones, only now with more powerful internals, a five-year warranty, and the promise of two major Android updates and software support by the end of 2025. Prices start at €579 / £499 for the phone, which will ship on 25 October.

I’ve been using the Fairphone 4 as my primary phone for a few days now, and while I’m not ready to make a final verdict right now, it’s a big step up in comparison to the dated design and low-power components. Found in the previous phone of the company. Stay tuned for my full review.

Fairphone’s ambition is to create a more ethical alternative to the modern smartphone. This means building a device that makes it usable for as long as possible before providing software support and warranties using ethically sustainable materials. Although Fairphone is only guaranteeing software support until the end of 2025, it has ambitions to extend it to 2027. In an ideal world, Fairphone would eventually want to release Android 15 by 2024 as an update to the phone.

Normally, the specifications of the Fairphone’s equipment are secondary to its ethical considerations, but unlike its previous phones, the Fairphone 4 is competitive with other mid-range Android handsets. The 5G handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor, and is paired with 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD. It is powered by a 3,905mAh removable battery, and the display is a 6.3-inch 1080p LCD panel.

There are two rear cameras – a 48-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide – and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The main rear camera is equipped with optical image stabilization and can record up to 4K/30fps.

One notable downside compared to the previous Fairphones is that the Fairphone 4 no longer includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, an option that feels at odds with the company’s otherwise customer-first approach. Fairphone told me that it made this decision in order to be able to offer an official IP rating for dust and water resistance, which was missing from the company’s previous phones. It’s only IP54, which means it’s protected from light splashes rather than being fully submerged, but it’s impressive in light of its removable rear cover and modular design.

No plans for a US release for now

In regards to its modularity, Fairphone is selling eight repair modules for the phone, which include replacement display, battery, back cover, USB-C port, loudspeaker, earpiece, rear camera and selfie cameras. These are all easily removable using a standard Phillips head screwdriver, meaning customers should be able to do a lot of the repairs themselves. But, if you need to turn to a professional, Fairphone says its spare parts are readily available for local repair shops to buy and use yourself.

Fairphone’s last two phones are the only devices that have received the correct repairability score from iFixit, and the company told me they believe the Fairphone 4 is even more repairable.

It is expected that these spare parts will be available until at least 2027. The Fairphone has a good track record with previous devices, telling me that two years after the previous handset, the six-year-old for the Fairphone 2 is still in stock. sold. But product manager Mikel Ballester admits the company has some parts out of that model.

Fairphone has a solid record on the software side of providing major Android updates for its phones… ultimately. Earlier this year, the company officially released its Android 9 update for the Fairphone 2, a device that was originally launched with Android 5. This may have come nearly three years after the original release of Android 9, but it means the phone is running an officially supported version of Google’s operating system. This bodes well for Fairphone’s support aspirations for the Fairphone 4, though it will have to contend with the fact that Qualcomm only officially supports its chipsets for three major OS updates and four years of security updates, Ars Technica Report.

In terms of materials, the Fairphone 4 is made using Fairtrade-certified gold; Responsibly sourced aluminum and tungsten; and recycled tin, rare earth minerals, and plastics (including its rear panel, which is 100 percent recycled polycarbonate). The company has taken several initiatives to improve the working conditions of the miners and factory workers involved in the supply chain for its equipment. Fairphone also claims that the Fairphone 4 is “the first electronic waste neutral handset” because it will recycle one phone or the same amount of e-waste for each device sold.

The Fairphone 4 is available for pre-order in Europe today and should ship by October 25. The model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs €579 / £499, while the step-up model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs €649 / £569. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of a US release: Fairphone says it’s interested but is focusing on Europe for the time being.