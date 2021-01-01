Faisal Farooqi on Saira Banu’s health: Saira Banu Latest Health Update Spokesperson Faisal Farooqi says she was under a lot of stress after Dilip Kumar’s death

Saira Bano, wife of late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, was recently admitted to the ICU of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai due to ill health. He complained of shortness of breath and chest pain, after which his family rushed him to the hospital. Saira Bano is still hospitalized and out of danger. But Saira Bano will have angiography soon.

Meanwhile, family friend Faisal Farooqi has shared how Saira Bano is doing and how she was dealing with stress after Dilip Kumar’s departure. In an interview with The Indian Express, Faisal Farooqi said Saira’s condition was improving and she was being monitored.



Faisal Farooqi said, ‘She (Saira Bano) was admitted to Hinduja Hospital 3 days ago due to chest tightness. He is currently in stable condition and under the care of a doctor. They are being given special care and full caution in the wake of the Corona epidemic.

Faisal Farooqi further said that she was under a lot of stress after Dilip Kumar’s departure. He said, ‘After Dilip Saheb left, he has to face a lot of stress, which has further affected his health. He is currently in ICU, but is better than before. He has been advised to rest. He has to undergo some tests and trials, which are still pending.

At the same time, Dr. Nitin Gokhale, who is supervising Saira Bano at Hinduja Hospital, said in a conversation with our colleague Itimes that she has given up ventricular failure. He will undergo angiography, after which he will recover.

Dr. Gokhale further said that Saira Bano needs to be controlled for her diabetes before undergoing angiography. He will have to be hospitalized again for angiography, he said.

Meanwhile, actor Dharmendra is also very worried about Saira Bano’s health. When our colleague Eatimes spoke to Dharmendra about Saira Bano, he said that Saira Bano had called him back on a missed call and then there was a bit of discussion. Dharmendra had said, ‘She could not pick up my phone, so she called back and told me that I was not feeling well. I didn’t say much but you can understand how she must have felt after Dilip Kumar’s death. Everything must have felt empty.