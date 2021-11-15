Faith Groups Push to Scrap Mandates in Biden’s Child Care Plan
WASHINGTON – A coalition of conservative religious groups is lobbying hard to remove the non-discriminatory provision from President Biden’s ambitious pre-kindergarten and childcare plans, disqualifying his programs from receiving large new inflows of federal money.
The fight could have a major impact on the central component of Mr Biden’s $ 1.85 trillion social policy bill, which the House is considering early this week. Given the large number of preschools affiliated with childcare centers and religious institutions offered in the United States, this can go a long way in determining which programs, premises and families can benefit from the important childhood benefits established by law. States – serving 53 percent of households, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Bilateral Policy last year.
The provision in question is a standard in many federal laws, which require all providers to comply with federal non-discrimination laws. Religious organizations, whose childcare programs are currently exempt from certain laws, argue that it would effectively block many of their suppliers from participating, while civil rights advocates say complying with such organizations is too early.
Some faith groups are pressuring legislators to repeal or amend non-discriminatory language, arguing that if they do not make major changes to their procedures, it will completely exclude them from the new federal program. For example, it may bar federal funds from attending programs that refuse to hire gay employees, give preference to their trusted applicants, or fail to renew their facilities to accommodate students with disabilities.
The organizations argue that the rules would force them to choose between participating in childcare activities and teaching religious content, hosting all-boys or all-girls programs, or preferring to employ or admit people of their religion. Congress staff members working on the bill do not believe it prohibits religious institutions from teaching religious material.
The group, along with American leaders of the Catholic Church and one of the largest Orthodox Jewish groups in the country, has said that until the bill is rewritten, families who want to use the benefits of the bill will be forced to send children away. Centers.
Jennifer Daniels, associate director of public policy at the Catholic Bishops’ United States Conference, said: “This would be detrimental to our ability to participate. “It will affect our ability to adhere to our Catholic mission in various ways. We have worked hard to address our concerns. “
His efforts seem to have gained some traction in the Senate, where West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III, a leading Democrat swinging vote on the Social Policy Bill, has privately told Democrats he wants to make sure religious events are fully involved in childcare activities. .
But in the House, Democrats are adamant about maintaining the provision so that federal money does not flow to any discriminating organization. Defenders include Congressional Black Caucus and Representative Robert C. Scott, a Democrat from Virginia and chairman of the Education and Labor Committee, who wrote this social policy into law.
The fight over preschool and childcare programs is a major conflict that needs to be resolved before the Social Policy Act can be cleared by Congress and before Mr. Biden can sign into law.
“The Build Back Better Act should not allow discrimination in government subsidies – in employment or in the provision of services to participants – in publicly funded programs,” Shri. Scott and Representative Joyce BT wrote an previously undisclosed letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from Ohio and president of the Black Caucus.
“We believe it is wrong to finance such discrimination with public funds collected from all taxpayers,” the legislators wrote. “We urge you to oppose any attempt to remove or replace discriminatory provisions that are not included in the universal preschool provisions of the Child Care and Build Back Better Act.”
The bill would provide about $ 400 billion to help states build universal pre-kindergartens and affordable childcare programs over six years. The goal is to ensure that the majority of families – whose families of four earn up to $ 300,000 – do not spend more than 7% of their income on childcare. Households earning less than 75 percent of the state’s average income will not pay anything.
This clearly includes religious organizations.
“Nothing in this section would prevent the use of such certificates for communal childcare services if the parents are free to choose,” it said. “For the purposes of this department, childcare certificate providers will be considered federal financial aid.”
The bill would make a big difference in how the federal government treats childcare organizations. For decades, low-income families have received funding from the Child Care and Development Block Grant Program, which they can use at various childcare centers. But since those centers are not considered direct recipients of federal funds, they are not bound by discrimination law.
The situation is similar for religious primary schools, which are funded by the local school system to educate low-income students.
Min. Scott’s law would classify any pre-kindergarten or childcare center participating in the new program as a federal financial recipient, requiring them to either comply with non-discriminatory laws or to exclude families.
The bill would prohibit any childcare provider from using the funds to work on “buildings or facilities primarily used for communal information or religious worship.”
Senate Democrats say they are working to accommodate objectionable religious organizations, but they do not agree that religious providers could discriminate against families seeking to register children in their facilities. They note that some religious organizations – especially those with a less conservative worldview – have no problem with the bill, with some signing a letter calling for its approval.
And civil rights groups have strongly backed efforts to remove non-discriminatory provisions, saying any organization that wants to receive federal funding must introduce legislation.
“Who do they want to shut down? Is that the lesbian mom you want to shut up? ” Said Liz King, director of the Education Equity Program at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “Do you want to stop children with autism?” At least since 1964, the law and the basic principle have been that federal funds cannot be used to discriminate. No one should take subsidy for their own discrimination. ”
But religious organizations that have successfully spent decades abstaining from federal orders say the laws could cripple their educational programs.
“As a general rule, Catholic schools and most non-public schools deliberately avoid the status of federal financial recipients, as they promote a whole host of federal regulatory obligations that non-public schools are not currently required to comply with,” Michael B. said. Sheedy, executive director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, wrote in a letter to Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio last week. “Among the most obvious concerns are non-discriminatory provisions relating to sexual orientation and gender identity that could create religious freedom issues for religious providers.”
Mr. Manchin raised the issue at a recent closed-door meeting with Senate Democrats, emphasizing that churches and other faith-based organizations play a key role in caring for many families in West Virginia, according to a person familiar with his comments.
Mr Manchin argued that little funding would help religiously affiliated organizations provide quality education for pre-K children, the person said, and insisted they were eligible for any funding available. His position was widely agreed among the other Democratic senators in the room, two people familiar with the private matter said on condition of anonymity. Democrats did not go into the details of the debate during their debate, he said.
The latest in the debate is the debate over the role of religious organizations in participating in government programs – and how to include them in ensuring federal non-discrimination protection that may conflict with their practices and beliefs.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 makes it illegal for an employer to discriminate against anyone on the basis of “race, color, religion, sex or national origin”. It exempted church groups and faith-based organizations, but did not specify whether such provisions could be applied if the groups accepted federal funding.
President George W. Bush, through a series of executive orders, made it easier for churches and other faith-based organizations to get federal money by bypassing anti-discrimination laws.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Orthodox Union wants those practices to continue. In recent days, they have raised the issue with members of Congress that they cannot accept money to run preschool or childcare programs unless the bill explicitly exempts them from anti-discrimination laws, such as Title IX, which protects against sex discrimination, and the American with Disability Act. , He argues, older buildings may require expensive upgrades, including prayer halls.
“Leading Senate Democrats have told us they agree that churches and synagogues should be included, but the devil is really in the details,” said Nathan J., director of public policy at the Union of Orthodox Jewish Conferences in the United States. Diamond said. . “Currently, the way the text of the bill is drafted, there are details that would prevent trust-based providers from participating, if not impossible,.”
