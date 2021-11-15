Faith Groups Push to Scrap Mandates in Biden’s Child Care Plan

WASHINGTON – A coalition of conservative religious groups is lobbying hard to remove the non-discriminatory provision from President Biden’s ambitious pre-kindergarten and childcare plans, disqualifying his programs from receiving large new inflows of federal money.

The fight could have a major impact on the central component of Mr Biden’s $ 1.85 trillion social policy bill, which the House is considering early this week. Given the large number of preschools affiliated with childcare centers and religious institutions offered in the United States, this can go a long way in determining which programs, premises and families can benefit from the important childhood benefits established by law. States – serving 53 percent of households, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Bilateral Policy last year.

The provision in question is a standard in many federal laws, which require all providers to comply with federal non-discrimination laws. Religious organizations, whose childcare programs are currently exempt from certain laws, argue that it would effectively block many of their suppliers from participating, while civil rights advocates say complying with such organizations is too early.

Some faith groups are pressuring legislators to repeal or amend non-discriminatory language, arguing that if they do not make major changes to their procedures, it will completely exclude them from the new federal program. For example, it may bar federal funds from attending programs that refuse to hire gay employees, give preference to their trusted applicants, or fail to renew their facilities to accommodate students with disabilities.