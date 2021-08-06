Faith Kipyegon of Kenya wins the 1,500 meters.

TOKYO – Kenyan Faith Kipyegon defended her Olympic title in the women’s 1,500 meters and ended Sifan Hassan’s daring bid for three gold medals at the Tokyo Games.

Kipyegon, 27, ran the race with an Olympic record time of 3: 53.11 after sprinting past Hassan on the final lap. Laura Muir of Great Britain finished second for her first medal at a major international outdoor championship, and Hassan finished with bronze – a big consolation for an athlete who has already won the 5,000 meters and who ran in hot, scorching heat from the start of the track. and field competition. She will fight for another medal on Saturday in the women’s 10,000 meters.

Kipyegon, however, once again proved to be the best in the world at her chosen distance. After winning gold in the 1,500 meters at the 2016 Olympics, she gave birth to her first child in 2018. She returned to win the silver medal at the 2019 world championships and clocked the fourth time on fastest in event history when meeting in July: 3:51.07.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre, the Vermonter who won the US caps in June, placed 11th.