faith vs a full week of work

I work in an architecture firm of about 60 employees. We have made a complete transition to digital generation of construction and design related documents. Our work depends on this digital production, which requires almost constant maintenance of software, hardware, program licensing and servers. But the firm doesn’t have a staff member dedicated to information technology – all of this is currently “managed” by one of the partners and the CFO, neither of whom has the time (or sometimes the experience) to do so. Can troubleshoot and perform various requests. employees. Only management positions have access to the administrative credentials required for new program installations or updates. It’s a never-ending cycle of working on old programs, with an old computer system, on a server that never starts up. While I have worked my way up to a mid-level position, I am still one of the younger members of the staff and am unsure of how to conduct this conversation with my manager. How do I show my firm that prioritizing IT is important? – anonymous

I suspect the decision makers at your firm already know that it is important to prioritize IT, but there is no limit to the trust of a person in charge. (Yes, you said no, but I’m making an assumption about who’s making this call.) I’m sure partners and CFOs are great at what they do in their own disciplines, but just because One uses a computer does not mean one can maintain the complex technical infrastructure your industry demands. Sometimes, the easiest path is straight forward. Make a list of all the ways that not being an IT professional is hindering productivity in the firm. But first, start the conversation by appreciating these managers for the remarkable work they have done to get the company to this point. It is to the credit of his efforts that he kept the technical ship afloat for so long, but now, the firm is at a turning point. It is time for them to relinquish their IT responsibilities to professionals who can bring the firm forward in a technologically promised land. It’s in everyone’s best interest, theirs included, to recognize that just because they (kind of) can, doesn’t mean they should.

I work at a private school that is often funded more by its endowment than tuition dollars. Development Office staff solicit donations for this endowment each year, arguing that it is important to secure the school’s future and allow it to continue in its mission of educating children. I am okay with them raising this money, but they send emails over and over again asking all faculty and staff to donate. He believes it is important that 100 percent of the faculty donate to the fund, as it shows other donors how committed the people who work here are to the school’s mission. However, I believe that asking back from school to donate money from our paychecks to the school itself is unfair. Vikas says the donation is “optional,” but last year I received many, many emails, until I donated a small amount. It seems that it is blurring the boundary between worker and employer by asking us to donate our hard earned money back to the school in the name of our “mission”. am I wrong? – Anonymous, California

No, you are not wrong. This crap has happened in every university I’ve taught, and I absolutely refuse. It is greedy, manipulative and greedy for institutions to ask employees to donate their hard earned money to the institution that pays them. They are basically asking for their money back, which is outrageous. Ignore their fundraising requests. It’s highly fabricated language designed to separate you from your money. You know which organization also has a mission to educate children? Public School! Private education is an option, and it is a huge privilege. (My background includes a mix of both public and private education.) You and your fellow employees demonstrate a commitment to the mission of educating children to work every day. That’s enough.

Roxanne Gay The author is, most recently, “Hungry” and a contributing opinion writer. write it here [email protected].