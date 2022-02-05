Fake COVID-19 test centers: How to spot them



Federal officials are warning Americans about fake COVID-19 test sites that have been reported in states across the country.

Authorities have reported suspicious sites providing fraudulent services to the public in California, Florida, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and other states.

If the number of Kovid-19 improves, La County will relax the rules of the mask: report

Officials have warned that the actors could steal personal information such as credit card numbers, social security numbers and health information.

According to AARP, the fraudsters “routinely crashed legitimate test sites,” with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warning that healthcare workers posed as “legitimate-looking signs, tents, hazmat suits and realistic-looking tests.”

Consumer protection agencies say they have heard reports of sites claiming to have “free tests”, where customers are being billed later or promised tests are never available.

The Wall Street Journal noted last week that public health authorities often strictly control laboratories that analyze COVID-19 tests, but do not closely monitor the sites that conduct the tests.

The FTC instructs people to go to sites where they have been referred to the website of their doctor or state or local health department, check the source of a new test site, and contact their local police or sheriff’s office.

CDC director Moderna Kovid-19 has backed the vaccine shot

Those who believe they have already visited a fake site and shared their credit card information are advised by the FTC to debate consumer charges and report fake COVID-19 test sites on ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

AARP advises individuals to be wary of “look-like” websites from fake testing sites and unsolicited calls about testing sites.

“A legitimate company or health clinic will not call, text or email you without your permission. If you receive an unsolicited message, do not provide personal information to the caller or sender unless you are sure it is a legitimate source. Feel free to provide personal information, just hang up, “the agency wrote.

In a consumer alert last month, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said good indicators to help healthcare workers disguise themselves at real test sites include noticing their clothing, if they contact test takers in the test-site area, if they ask questions. At times they seem nervous or confused, if they pressurize examiners for personal or financial information or if they feel that healthcare guidelines and standards are not being followed.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is also warning the public about additional fraud schemes on social media platforms, door-to-door visits and text messages.

Bad actors are offering services in exchange for Medicare information, and office people are advised not to buy FDA-approved test kits from legitimate providers, not to buy or reproduce fake proof of vaccine cards, and not to share photos of those cards on social media. , Beware of COVID-19 survey scams, be aware of how to dispose of COVID-19 content, and beware of scammers who pretend to be an identity tracer.