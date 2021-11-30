Fake Fastag being sold online, the government told how to avoid

Giving further information, NHAI has said that some fraudsters started selling fake FASTag online. Fraudsters are selling fake FASTag like NHAI or IHMCL which looks like real but are fake.

But now some fraud cases have come to the fore regarding this. Regarding which NHI has also issued a warning that caution should be taken while buying Fastag, otherwise problems may arise for you. Giving further information, NHAI has said that some fraudsters started selling fake FASTag online. Fraudsters are selling fake FASTag like NHAI or IHMCL which looks like real but are fake. Let us know how you can avoid fraud…

Buy FASTag from the right place

When fake FASTag is being sold in the market, then where to get the real FASTag is a big question. In this regard, NHAI has informed that to buy the original FASTag, you should visit the website https://ihmcl.co.in/ or you can get it from MyFastag App. Or you can also buy FASTag from authorized point of sale of listed banks and sales agents.

You can also get FASTag from here

To get a FASTag quickly, you can also visit Amazon.in or contact banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Paytm Payments Bank.

How to recharge FASTag?

To recharge your FASTag account, you can pay online using bank’s credit card or debit card or NEFT or RTGS or net banking. FASTag account can be recharged up to Rs 1 lakh. Apart from this, you can make online payments through Google Pay, Paytm, Airtel Payments Bank and PhonePe as per your convenience.

complain here

Information related to FASTag is also given on the IHMCL website. In such a situation, if you have any kind of complaint, then you can complain about fake FASTag by calling the helpline number 1033 of National Highway Authority of India.