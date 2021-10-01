‘Fake news’ bill on hold in South Korea amid uproar

Seoul – South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and his Democratic Party have spent months stamping out fake news in the media. But lawmakers had to postpone voting on a new bill this week when they faced a problem: no one can agree on how to do it.

Mr Moon’s party, which controls a majority in parliament, introduced the bill in August, hailing it as one of the last major reforms of his administration before his five-year term ends in May. The bill sparked an outcry from domestic media and international rights groups, which warned that it would discourage journalists from investigating the sandals of corruption and would have a chilling effect on press freedom.

The proliferation of unverified news reports is not unique to South Korea. As more people consume news online, often believing what they find on social media to be true and credible, the problem of misinformation has become global, with political divisions deepening and increasing efforts to maintain electoral integrity and fight the pandemic. complicating efforts. But the government’s efforts to stem the flow of misinformation have raised questions about freedom of expression, censorship and democratic backsliding.

Hardly a day goes by in South Korea without newspapers and social media accounts containing poorly sourced reports of corruption that candidates in next year’s presidential race have called “fake news”. The fight intensified after Mr Moon’s key aide Cho Kuk resigned as justice minister in 2019 amid allegations of moral lapses and financial misconduct by his family. The scandal shook Mr Moon’s administration, and Mr Cho’s supporters and critics accused each other of spreading false information to influence public opinion.