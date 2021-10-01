‘Fake news’ bill on hold in South Korea amid uproar
Seoul – South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and his Democratic Party have spent months stamping out fake news in the media. But lawmakers had to postpone voting on a new bill this week when they faced a problem: no one can agree on how to do it.
Mr Moon’s party, which controls a majority in parliament, introduced the bill in August, hailing it as one of the last major reforms of his administration before his five-year term ends in May. The bill sparked an outcry from domestic media and international rights groups, which warned that it would discourage journalists from investigating the sandals of corruption and would have a chilling effect on press freedom.
The proliferation of unverified news reports is not unique to South Korea. As more people consume news online, often believing what they find on social media to be true and credible, the problem of misinformation has become global, with political divisions deepening and increasing efforts to maintain electoral integrity and fight the pandemic. complicating efforts. But the government’s efforts to stem the flow of misinformation have raised questions about freedom of expression, censorship and democratic backsliding.
Hardly a day goes by in South Korea without newspapers and social media accounts containing poorly sourced reports of corruption that candidates in next year’s presidential race have called “fake news”. The fight intensified after Mr Moon’s key aide Cho Kuk resigned as justice minister in 2019 amid allegations of moral lapses and financial misconduct by his family. The scandal shook Mr Moon’s administration, and Mr Cho’s supporters and critics accused each other of spreading false information to influence public opinion.
Mr Moon said last week that the country needed “a stronger measure to fight the fake news and false reporting that have caused great harm to the state and individuals.” After raising concerns in the country and abroad, he started to distance himself from the bill.
Journalists’ unions in South Korea, which are generally sympathetic to Mr Moon’s liberal government, have criticized the bill. The main conservative opposition, the People Power Party, called it a “dictatorial” attempt by Mr Moon’s government to silence unfriendly media.
Domestic media and international rights groups have also raised their voices against it, warning that the bill’s vague definitions of “untrue reports,” “harm” and malicious “intent” will lead to self-censorship among journalists and unpopular and minorities. will limit the publication of opinion. .
Mr Moon’s party has pushed recent bills aimed at stamping out misinformation, including false narratives, about sensitive historical subjects. Some bills have already become law.
The bill, which was adjourned this week, targeted print, online and broadcast news media. It proposed amendments to South Korea’s Press Arbitration Act that would allow local courts to impose punitive damages on media outlets that publish false news “with intent or through gross negligence” or that infringe on individual rights, cause damage to property or cause psychological distress.
The bill called for punitive damages that are up to five times the actual damage caused by a false news report. Mr Moon’s party hoped that heavy financial penalties would force media outlets to take the fact-checking process more seriously.
“Unequivocal sanctions such as heavy fines could have a significant impact on freedom of expression in South Korea, which is already constrained by criminal defamation laws that must be abolished,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement.
Speaking to reporters last week, the UN’s special envoy for freedom of expression and opinion, Irene Khan, expressed concern that the amendment vaguely defined “fake news” and that offenders could face “irregular” punishments. have to do it.
On Tuesday night, Mr Moon’s party recognized that passing the bill was as risky as it was. The lawmakers agreed to postpone the bill and allow the opposition parties to continue negotiations until the end of the year.
Even before the new bill was introduced, victims of false news reports in South Korea were able to seek treatment, including corrections and compensation. They can also sue news organizations for defamation, which is a criminal offense in the country. Supporters of the new bill said the economic penalty in South Korea was too low.
Between 2009 and 2018, 2,220 civil suits were filed seeking compensation for false news. According to data from the country’s Press Arbitration Commission, less than 40 percent of those resulted in financial settlements, which averaged $16,600. About half of the victims who won the settlements were paid $4,260 or less.
In a survey last year by Media Today, an online news publication, four-fifths of 1,000 respondents supported the imposition of punitive damages against media outlets for publishing misinformation.
News organizations have complained that the new bill would allow courts to take into account the organization’s revenue when awarding damages, meaning larger and more influential mainstream broadcasters and newspapers face the most severe losses for conducting investigative work. may have to.
Mr Moon’s governing camp has had close relations with South Korea’s biggest newspapers for some time. The newspapers, which are all conservative, have been highly critical of the policies and scandals surrounding Mr. Moon’s administration.
On Tuesday, the governing party swore it had not waived severe punitive damages for publishing false information.
Party chief Song Young-gil said in August, “We can no longer pretend that anything when irresponsible news reporting drives businesses to bankruptcy and ruins the lives and reputations of individuals.” Not wrong.” He said comparing the bill to “shut down the press” was tantamount to demanding “the right to publish fake and manipulative news”.
