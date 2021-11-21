Fake news shared in the name of Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group, replied like this

In response to the fraud, Mahindra has spoken of taking legal action by sharing two memes in response. His attitude was very harsh.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who has become the subject of discussion on social media over alleged investments in cryptocurrencies, is once again under the scanner of fake news. In response to the fraud, Mahindra has spoken of taking legal action by sharing two memes in response. His attitude was very harsh. On social media too, people concerned about his words and scolded those who spread fake news.

Actually, this time a fake quote has been shared in the name of Anand Mahindra. The quote states – An average Indian man spends his day following women on social media, placing his hopes on sports teams and leaving his dreams in the hands of a careless leader.

Reacting to this fake quote, Anand Mahindra wrote on his Twitter handle that one of his colleagues said that it seems that the crooks on the internet are enjoying targeting you. According to the industrialist, another completely concocted coat was run in my name. I will take legal action. From now on whenever I see more fake news in my name, I will post these 2 memes.

As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes! pic.twitter.com/9DPM5k0Kde — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2021

Of the two memes that Anand Mahindra has shared, the first one has his photo, with the caption below – I never said that. In the second meme, ‘Who are these people’ from Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB film? Where do you come from?’ The dialogue is written in the form of a caption. This dialogue of his is at the end of the film and has also become very famous.

It is worth noting that recently news spread that Anand Mahindra has made huge profits in no time by investing in crypto. He had called these reports completely fake. He shared a media report. In that report, along with the names of many big media institutions, it has been written that Anand Mahindra has recently invested in crypto. Big banks are apprehensive of this. Tagging this post, Anand Mahindra wrote that I do not know anything about this.