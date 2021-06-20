Fake News will be reinforced, this new feature of Google will alert you

Google New Feature:

New Delhi. If you do not know the answer to any question, then immediately google it and in the blink of an eye, you will get the answer related to it. But due to the increasing influence of social media, hundreds of news and information come to us every day, many of them are fake or false information or have been circulated for the purpose of spreading rumours. In such a situation, it is very important to beware of fake information.

To stop the spread of fake news or rumors or misinformation, all social media platforms keep resorting to new technology and also take action at their level. Now in this episode the world’s largest surge engine Google is going to launch a great feature. Fake news can be detected through this feature and it can be stopped from spreading.

Actually, fake news has become the biggest problem for Google. Especially it is spread by sharing indiscriminately through Facebook, Twitter or other social media platforms. In such a situation, this new feature of Google can prove to be very effective in preventing the spread of fake news.

What is Google’s new feature

According to the information, Google has decided to link every search post with ‘About this result’ to prevent fake news on its platform. This new feature of Google will be able to know to what extent the search result of any user is correct and whether it has been read or not.

Before Google, Twitter and Facebook have added new features to their platforms to prevent fake news or rumours. While Twitter has started a tweet label called ‘Manipulated Media’ on its platform, Facebook also uses many tools. However, despite this, fake news is not being curbed.

Google’s feature will work in this way

Let us know that Google had told about this new feature in the I / O 2021 event. According to Google, users will have the option of more sources of search results through this feature. However, Google is working on this in collaboration with Wikipedia to achieve greater accuracy.

After the introduction of this new feature, whatever comes up in the search, it can be checked immediately. Along with this, users will also be able to see how a website describes itself. At the same time, a Wikipedia page will also be associated with the website.

According to the information, Google has decided to use this feature in third party services. Especially, PolitiFact and Snope which do fact checking work. According to the information, now you will get complete information of any website on Wikipedia with the latest updates.