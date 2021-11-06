Fake PAN card business was running in Palghar! Arrested on bust; Know- How to identify the original PAN? Fake PAN Card business was running in Palghar! Know- How to identify the original PAN – Palghar was running the business of fake PAN card! Arrested on bust; Know- How to identify the original PAN?

The police came to know that the accused Satya Prakash used to make fake PAN cards by taking one thousand rupees.

A man has been arrested in Valiv in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly running a business of making fake PAN cards. The police gave this information on Saturday.

According to the police, accused Satya Prakash Hiralal Maurya (29) was arrested on Thursday after a raid on his photo studio in Sativali village. 18 fake Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards were recovered from his studio.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate took this action on the basis of an intelligence input. The police came to know that the accused Satya Prakash used to make fake PAN cards by taking one thousand rupees.

Acting on the information received, the police raided the photo studio of the accused and recovered a laptop, a printer and a lamination machine, apart from a fake PAN card. A case has been registered against Satya Prakash under sections 420, 465 and 467 of the Indian Penal Code at Valiv police station.

You can check like this: Go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. Then there you will get the option of ‘Verify your PAN details’. After this you will get a chance to fill the PAN card details. Here you will have to enter PAN number, full name of PAN card holder and date of birth etc. After giving the correct information, this status will be told after the portal whether your information is matching with PAN or not.