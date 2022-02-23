World

Fake paper license plates tied to thousands of crimes across US

Fake paper license plates tied to thousands of crimes across US
Houston – A black market industry that brought in about $ 200 million last year is giving rise to violence and unsolved crime, police say.

Some members of law enforcement agencies refer to counterfeit paper license plates as “crime licenses” because many criminals have been seen using them to keep their identities secret.

Paul Castro is the father of a murder victim. He told Gadget Clock that night that changed his family’s life forever.

“It was July 6, 2021, my two sons and I had just finished going to an Astros game in downtown Houston. And on the way back, this guy was driving quite erratically,” Castro said.

The irregular driver chased them through the traffic jam.

Police say the black market industry, which brought in about 200 200 million last year, is leading to violence and unsolved crimes.

Police say the black market industry, which brought in about 200 200 million last year, is leading to violence and unsolved crimes.
(Houston Police Department)

“I was probably driving on the road at 90 miles per hour, trying to get out of sight of this guy. He was just chasing us, pulling out a weapon and firing two shots from a .44 caliber,” Castro added.

One of the bullets hit her 17-year-old son, David, and killed him.

After police arrived, Castro gave a detailed description of the car, but one thing stuck to the investigation. “I remember looking over there, and I saw there was a paper plate on it.”

The license plates on that paper were forged, creating the perfect “gateway car”. Police later found the shooter thanks to social media and surveillance videos. But thousands of crimes involving counterfeit paper license plates across the country have remained unsolved.

In New York, in the first seven months of 2021, police arrested 2,163 people for counterfeit paper license plate crimes. Most of the counterfeit plates came out of Texas And, in Dallas last month, police said they seized 42 counterfeit paper plates in a one-day raid.

Julio Gonzalez is a Dallas police lieutenant who helped organize the operation. He told Gadget Clock he was shocked at how the crimes got back on the plates.

“These are used in commissions for robberies, snatchings and of course stolen cars,” he said.

The Dallas Police Department seized 42 license plates in one day in a three-day operation.

The Dallas Police Department seized 42 license plates in one day in a three-day operation.
(Dallas Police Department)

Law enforcement officials say most of these tags are sold by licensed car dealers, giving them access to their state’s motor vehicle e-tag system.

Andy Kahn, an advocate for crime stoppers victims, says he has seen people use fake paper license plates to commit crimes over the past two years.

Law enforcement says most of the paper tags are sold by car dealer licensees, which gives them access to their state's DMV e-tag system.

Law enforcement says most of the paper tags are sold by car dealer licensees, which gives them access to their state's DMV e-tag system.
(FNC)

“As you can see, it has become an industry. It’s not just an industry for criminals. But, those who understand that they can make money by selling paper tags,” Kahn told Gadget Clock.

A new law in Texas gives access to dealers in the state’s DMV block who commit fraud. So far, six dealerships found selling counterfeit paper license plates have been shut down.

