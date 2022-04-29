Fake Prank Video Urfi javed shooting for adult film caught by police.

incident with urfi javed

Ranbir Kapoor will be cast as the villain in this film. Urfi gets excited hearing Ranbir Kapoor’s name. The director further explains his point and says that a foreign actor will be taken for the lead actor.

Urfi called for audition

In the video, music composer and singer Badshah will compose the music of the film. Amidst all the conversation, Urfi is called for an audition. Urfi is asked to do a scene with an actor. Meanwhile, the police arrive there.

urfi accused

Seeing Urfi with 3 men, the police start beating up the director and the actor and all the charges are put on Urfi. Urfi gets very angry seeing all this and calls her manager.

joke with urfi javed

The manager tells that a small joke is being played with Urfi Javed. No adult film of any kind is being shot. Let us tell you that this video of Urfi Javed has been covered in the news.