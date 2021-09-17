Fake rock almost crushes opera star: Accident or sabotage?
LONDON – Tenor Robert Dean Smith was lying on stage – eyes closed, pretending to be dead – when he felt something very close above him.
Smith was appearing as Tristan in Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde” at the Théâtre du Capitol de Toulouse in France, and assumed that his colleague, the soprano Elisabette Matos, who was singing Isolde, had senses. . She had probably decided to change the choreography and she stood over him, he thought.
But when Smith opened his eyes, he saw a 467-pound fake rock hanging just inches from his face. “I panicked and got it out of the way,” he recalled of the 2015 incident in a telephone interview. He rolled from under the object, and quickly got to his feet—which probably confused the onlookers, who had seen Tristan die a while back. (His co-stars sang the whole time.)
The reason for this dangerous accident was initially a mystery. But the reality is so bizarre that it could only be an opera.
Last week, a court in Toulouse found a stagehand in the theater guilty of tampering with the computer system that controlled Prop Rock’s descent. The production, which was directed by Nicolas Joel, was intended to stop the object approximately 30 inches above the span, and its continued descent onto the display in question only stopped when another member of the technical staff realized that something was wrong. Done, according to a report in La Depoche du Midi, a local newspaper.
According to prosecutors, the stagehand, Nicolas S., whose surname is not disclosed by French newspapers out of respect for his privacy, had long been in conflict with a rival stagehand, Richard R., whom he hoped was indicted. Will go Error. Two months before the incident, Nicholas S. won a court case where he accused Richard R. of assault.
Nicolas S., who denied allegations that he had tampered with the computer system, was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence and a symbolic one-euro fine to the Théâtre du Capitol. His lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.
Tenor, Smith said he never thought anyone was trying to hurt him or tamper with the instrument. “I have seen many accidents on stage,” he said. “I’ve seen trap doors open with people, and doors and walls falling on people.” Smith once opened his hand playing Don Jose in Bizet’s “Carmen” because someone forgot to blunt a knife.
In 2008, Smith was indeed the beneficiary of such an accident – making his Metropolitan Opera debut as Tristan, Gary Lehman was injured due to a prop malfunction during a pre-performance. Lehmann was lying on a pallet on a rapidly crumbling section of the stage when the pallet came loose from its moorings and fell into the prompter’s box. Lehmann hit his head and could not take part in the next performance.
Given the frequency of accidents on stage, that the 2015 incident was the result of stagehands’ feud was “just really bizarre and very unfortunate for the theatre,” Smith said.
After the 2015 performance, Tenor apologized to Matos for ruining the show. After that, he said, he tried to make sure he died on stage in situations where he could keep his eyes open to see if anything was coming.
Constant Merheit contributed reporting from Paris.
