Fake rock almost crushes opera star: Accident or sabotage?

LONDON – Tenor Robert Dean Smith was lying on stage – eyes closed, pretending to be dead – when he felt something very close above him.

Smith was appearing as Tristan in Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde” at the Théâtre du Capitol de Toulouse in France, and assumed that his colleague, the soprano Elisabette Matos, who was singing Isolde, had senses. . She had probably decided to change the choreography and she stood over him, he thought.

But when Smith opened his eyes, he saw a 467-pound fake rock hanging just inches from his face. “I panicked and got it out of the way,” he recalled of the 2015 incident in a telephone interview. He rolled from under the object, and quickly got to his feet—which probably confused the onlookers, who had seen Tristan die a while back. (His co-stars sang the whole time.)