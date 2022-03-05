Fake wedding photo with Salman Khan Sonakshi Sinha angry reaction viral. Sonakshi Sinha’s reaction on fake wedding photo with Salman Khan goes viral

Sonakshi said – you are so stupid

Salman is wearing a white shirt and beige jacket. Sonakshi looks beautiful in the picture with a complete bride like saree and jewellery. Also wearing a red sari with vermilion. According to the report of a website, Sonakshi Sinha, while reacting to this photo, said that are you so stupid that you cannot tell the difference between real and morphed photos.

Hit Jodi of Salman and Sonakshi

Along with this, Sonakshi has also shared a laughing emoji. Let us tell you that the fans of Salman and Sonakshi have also made fun of this picture on social media. Let us tell you that Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg. The pairing of Salman and Sonakshi was well-liked.

Is Salman Khan Dating Iulia Vantur?

But Salman Khan has always been Sonakshi’s mentor. Salman Khan always describes himself as single. It is discussed that Salman Khan is dating Iulia Vantur for the last two to three years. Iulia Vantur is a singer. Before this, Salman Khan has been in a relationship with many actresses. Salman has always denied about marriage that he does not want to get caught in it.