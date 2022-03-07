Falcons rebuff trade interest in Matt Ryan



With all the necessary trade discussions for quarterbacks this offseason and throughout the league, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has reportedly received some trade interest.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports Report The teams that have been searching for the four-time pro bowler are “getting unique ideas [he] It will not be dealt with. “

Outkick previously reported that Ryan is still on the way to an early quarterback for the team, but could the Falcons be ready to find Ryan’s final successor in this year’s draft? That’s what team owner Arthur Blank thinks.

ProFootball Rumors reports that the Seattle Seahawks have turned down all teams still interested in trading for veteran QB Russell Wilson.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rogers has been rumored to want to stay at Green Bay or play for a new team, but it would not be a surprise to see both signal-callers stay with their respective teams in the 2022 season.

The 2022 NFL Draft Class has talent but is not as stacked as the 2021 Class and ProFootball Rumors reports that there is no definite starter.

Can the Falcons net some draft pick compensation in Ryan Trade and usher in a new era for the franchise?

The soon-to-be 37-year-old QB is set to earn $ 16.25 million and $ 20.5 million in the last two years of his contract, with a $ 7.5 million roster bonus due later this month.

Washington commanders, on the other hand, put strong pressure on Wilson in their search for a QB. Can the commanders go after Ryan, even the Steelers?

ProFootball Rumors reports that from an Atlanta perspective, trading of experienced QBs is somewhat erratic due to multiple restructuring. Ryan’s Dead Money Charge for 2022 is $ 40.5 million if deducted or transacted before June 1.

Even a post-June 1 transaction would result in a death toll of just $ 25 million, the outlet reported. Not to mention that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wants Ryan back.

Team owner Arthur Blank said last week that the team was already looking at Ryan’s legacy plans. Which of the following do you think the Falcons would pursue a trade interest in Ryan?