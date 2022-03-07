Sports

Falcons rebuff trade interest in Matt Ryan

With all the necessary trade discussions for quarterbacks this offseason and throughout the league, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has reportedly received some trade interest.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports Report The teams that have been searching for the four-time pro bowler are “getting unique ideas [he] It will not be dealt with. “

Outkick previously reported that Ryan is still on the way to an early quarterback for the team, but could the Falcons be ready to find Ryan’s final successor in this year’s draft? That’s what team owner Arthur Blank thinks.

File - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Fla. This Sunday, January 3, 2021, in file photo.

File – Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Fla. This Sunday, January 3, 2021, in file photo.
(AP Photo / Jason Behenken, file)

ProFootball Rumors reports that the Seattle Seahawks have turned down all teams still interested in trading for veteran QB Russell Wilson.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rogers has been rumored to want to stay at Green Bay or play for a new team, but it would not be a surprise to see both signal-callers stay with their respective teams in the 2022 season.

The 2022 NFL Draft Class has talent but is not as stacked as the 2021 Class and ProFootball Rumors reports that there is no definite starter.

Can the Falcons net some draft pick compensation in Ryan Trade and usher in a new era for the franchise?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
(AP Photo / Michael Einsworth)

READ Also  Donald Trump 'threatened' players, US President said - I will not watch the match if you oppose racism

The soon-to-be 37-year-old QB is set to earn $ 16.25 million and $ 20.5 million in the last two years of his contract, with a $ 7.5 million roster bonus due later this month.

Washington commanders, on the other hand, put strong pressure on Wilson in their search for a QB. Can the commanders go after Ryan, even the Steelers?

ProFootball Rumors reports that from an Atlanta perspective, trading of experienced QBs is somewhat erratic due to multiple restructuring. Ryan’s Dead Money Charge for 2022 is $ 40.5 million if deducted or transacted before June 1.

Even a post-June 1 transaction would result in a death toll of just $ 25 million, the outlet reported. Not to mention that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wants Ryan back.

Atlanta, Georgia - December 26: Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons prepares for the # 2 match against the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on December 26, 2021.

Atlanta, Georgia – December 26: Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons prepares for the # 2 match against the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on December 26, 2021.
(Todd Kirkland / Getty Images)

Team owner Arthur Blank said last week that the team was already looking at Ryan’s legacy plans. Which of the following do you think the Falcons would pursue a trade interest in Ryan?


