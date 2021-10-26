Falguni Nayar Nykaa founder Success Story Billionaire Business Women

At the age when people plan for retirement, Falguni Nayar quit her job as a banker and started cosmetic business and became a billionaire in just 9 years.

Falguni Nayar has written a new story of success by breaking the myths, at the age at which people plan for retirement, Falguni Nayar left her job as a banker and started the cosmetic business. Became a trillionaire in just 9 years. Falguni Nair is the founder of Nykaa, a beauty and wellness company. Her beauty product range was taken over by women, due to which her company sold $ 200 million worth of goods in just one quarter. About a week ago, Nykaa’s IPO was approved, after which she is now being counted as a billionaire businesswoman.

Who is Falguni Nair? Falguni Nair was born on 19 February 1963, Nair’s career started as a Management Consultant with AF Ferguson Company, then in 1993 she joined Kotak Mahindra Group and worked for 19 years. She became the Managing Director in 2005 and remained in this position till 2012. During the job, he did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and from here he got the idea of ​​doing business. Falguni is the wife of Sanjay Nair, the head of KKR India.

Falguni Nair founded Nykaa Company in 2012. Here a new range of cosmetics i.e. beauty products has been brought. In 2012 it was a completely different thinking, brands like Flipkart and Amazon had made their mark but there was no dedicated mobile app or website related to beauty. When a new range of products was introduced here, people took their hands, after which different products of fashion were also introduced. The company claims that they have over five million active users, as well as 70 stores and over 1500 brands. The company has about 1 lakh 30 thousand products available. In the year 2018, Nykaa, apart from women, has also focused on male grooming.

While almost all business models were suffering losses in the pandemic, Nika was making profits. The company’s profit in the financial year 2019-2020 was around 159.32 crores, this figure becomes important because Nyka had a loss of Rs 17.7 crores a year earlier. According to a report, Nykaa had raised a fund of more than $100 million in the year 2020. After which its market value went beyond one billion.

Falguni Nair came up with the idea for Nykaa while visiting multi-brand beauty product stores. He believed that there was no single store where everything could be found, so he created one such store.