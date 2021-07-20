Falhan Actal Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

People

Falhan Actal He is one of the actors known as an all-rounder because he is a director, singer, producer, television presenter, screenwriter, singer, and lyricist.His movie Dill Chatahai It was a kickstart for his Bollywood career. This movie brought him fame, broke all his records and became Bollywood’s most popular movie.After this Falhan Actal Lakshya, Dobara, Zindagi na milegi Dobara, Rock On! Director movies such as. After playing the role of legendary sportsman Milkha Singh in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he became even more famous and won the Filmfare Award as the best actor.

Falhan Actal belongs to the family of writers and poets. He had a toy gun from the beginning and was walking around the house looking for a villain, so he wanted to go acting. Farhan Akhtar said he saw the flame movie 50 times, but didn’t think it was perfect, and the movie Dewar was better than that.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Falhan Actal
nickname Bulbul (by his nanny)
Known name Falhan Actal
Birthday January 9, 1974
Year 47 years (as of 2021)
place of origin Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Birthplace Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Actor, producer, director, screenwriter, singer
Marriage status divorce
Girlfriend / office work Adhuna Bhabani (hair stylist)
Shraddha Kapoor (actress)
Shibani Dandekar (actress, VJ)
religion Atheist
Zodiac Capricorn
Eating habits Non-vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name Maneckji Cooper School, Mumbai
College / university HR Faculty of Commerce (dropped out in second grade due to lack of attendance)
Educational background high school
Ethnicity Atheist
Father’s name Javed Akhtar (lyricist and screenwriter)
Mother’s name Honey Irani (actress & screenwriter, Farhan’s birth mother)
Shabana Azmi (stepmother)
Brother’s name Not applicable
Sister name Zoya Akhtar (elder, director, screenwriter)
Spouse / husband’s name Aduna Bhavani (m.2000-div.2016)
Child (child) name Son: None
Daughter: Shakya and Akira
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Awards – 2002: Critique Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay Award for Dill Chatta High
2009: Best male debut at lock-on !!
2012: Zindagi Na’s Best Supporting Actor Award
Millegidbara
2014: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’s Best Actor Award
National Award-
2002: The best Hindi feature film for Dirchatahai
2009: The best Hindi feature film for rock-on !!
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth ￡ 140 Chlore ($ 22 million)
Monthly salary / income ￡ 10 Chlore / Film
Home address Sea Spring Bungalow No 1, BJ Road, Bandstand, Mumbai – 400050
car Range Rover Red Edition, M350 CDI SUV, Porsche Cayenne, Honda CRV
favorite:-

Favorite food Homemade food, classic Mumbai Vadapao, kebab, mutton biryani
Favorite actor Bollywood: Guru Dutt, Bimal Roy, Large
Kapoor, Bijay Anand
Hollywood: Robert Di Niro, Martin Scorsese,
Ridley Scott, Woody Allen, Billy Wilder
Favorite actress Preity Zinta
Favorite movie Wizard of Oz (1939)
Favorite hobby Collect gadgets and sing
Favorite sport Soccer, tennis
Favorite movie director Alfred Hitchcock
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
Meters – 1.75 m
Centimeter – 175 cm
weight Kilogram – 70 Kg
Figure measurement Chest size – 41 inches
Waist size – 30 inches
Biceps size – 14 inches
Figure measurement – ​​41-30-14
Shoe size – 10 US

