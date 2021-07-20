Falhan Actal Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Falhan Actal He is one of the actors known as an all-rounder because he is a director, singer, producer, television presenter, screenwriter, singer, and lyricist.His movie Dill Chatahai It was a kickstart for his Bollywood career. This movie brought him fame, broke all his records and became Bollywood’s most popular movie.After this Falhan Actal Lakshya, Dobara, Zindagi na milegi Dobara, Rock On! Director movies such as. After playing the role of legendary sportsman Milkha Singh in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he became even more famous and won the Filmfare Award as the best actor.

Falhan Actal belongs to the family of writers and poets. He had a toy gun from the beginning and was walking around the house looking for a villain, so he wanted to go acting. Farhan Akhtar said he saw the flame movie 50 times, but didn’t think it was perfect, and the movie Dewar was better than that.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Falhan Actal nickname Bulbul (by his nanny) Known name Falhan Actal Birthday January 9, 1974 Year 47 years (as of 2021) place of origin Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Birthplace Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Actor, producer, director, screenwriter, singer Marriage status divorce Girlfriend / office work Adhuna Bhabani (hair stylist)

Shraddha Kapoor (actress)

Shibani Dandekar (actress, VJ) religion Atheist Zodiac Capricorn Eating habits Non-vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name Maneckji Cooper School, Mumbai College / university HR Faculty of Commerce (dropped out in second grade due to lack of attendance) Educational background high school Ethnicity Atheist Father’s name Javed Akhtar (lyricist and screenwriter) Mother’s name Honey Irani (actress & screenwriter, Farhan’s birth mother)

Shabana Azmi (stepmother) Brother’s name Not applicable Sister name Zoya Akhtar (elder, director, screenwriter) Spouse / husband’s name Aduna Bhavani (m.2000-div.2016) Child (child) name Son: None

Daughter: Shakya and Akira

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Awards – 2002: Critique Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay Award for Dill Chatta High

2009: Best male debut at lock-on !!

2012: Zindagi Na’s Best Supporting Actor Award

Millegidbara

2014: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’s Best Actor Award National Award-

2002: The best Hindi feature film for Dirchatahai 2009: The best Hindi feature film for rock-on !!

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth ￡ 140 Chlore ($ 22 million) Monthly salary / income ￡ 10 Chlore / Film Home address Sea Spring Bungalow No 1, BJ Road, Bandstand, Mumbai – 400050 car Range Rover Red Edition, M350 CDI SUV, Porsche Cayenne, Honda CRV

favorite:-

Favorite food Homemade food, classic Mumbai Vadapao, kebab, mutton biryani Favorite actor Bollywood: Guru Dutt, Bimal Roy, Large

Kapoor, Bijay Anand

Hollywood: Robert Di Niro, Martin Scorsese,

Ridley Scott, Woody Allen, Billy Wilder Favorite actress Preity Zinta Favorite movie Wizard of Oz (1939) Favorite hobby Collect gadgets and sing Favorite sport Soccer, tennis Favorite movie director Alfred Hitchcock

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color Dark brown height Feet – 5 feet 9 inches Meters – 1.75 m Centimeter – 175 cm weight Kilogram – 70 Kg Figure measurement Chest size – 41 inches Waist size – 30 inches Biceps size – 14 inches Figure measurement – ​​41-30-14 Shoe size – 10 US

Learn more Govinda , Pankaj Kapur, Rishi Kapoor, Bouban Lamb & Parinity Chopra

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 38%, 101 vote 101 vote 38% 101 votes-38% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 19%, 50 vote 50 vote 19% 50 votes-19% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 14%, 36 vote 36 vote 14% 36 votes-14% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 12%, 32 vote 32 vote 12% 32 votes-12% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 10%, 27 vote 27 vote Ten% 27 votes-10% of all votes

Amit Shah 7%, 18 vote 18 vote 7% 18 votes-7% of all votes Total votes: 264 Voter: 222 — XX You or your IP have already voted.