Falhan Actal Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Falhan Actal He is one of the actors known as an all-rounder because he is a director, singer, producer, television presenter, screenwriter, singer, and lyricist.His movie Dill Chatahai It was a kickstart for his Bollywood career. This movie brought him fame, broke all his records and became Bollywood’s most popular movie.After this Falhan Actal Lakshya, Dobara, Zindagi na milegi Dobara, Rock On! Director movies such as. After playing the role of legendary sportsman Milkha Singh in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he became even more famous and won the Filmfare Award as the best actor.
Falhan Actal belongs to the family of writers and poets. He had a toy gun from the beginning and was walking around the house looking for a villain, so he wanted to go acting. Farhan Akhtar said he saw the flame movie 50 times, but didn’t think it was perfect, and the movie Dewar was better than that.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Falhan Actal
|nickname
|Bulbul (by his nanny)
|Known name
|Falhan Actal
|Birthday
|January 9, 1974
|Year
|47 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Birthplace
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Actor, producer, director, screenwriter, singer
|Marriage status
|divorce
|Girlfriend / office work
|Adhuna Bhabani (hair stylist)
Shraddha Kapoor (actress)
Shibani Dandekar (actress, VJ)
|religion
|Atheist
|Zodiac
|Capricorn
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|Maneckji Cooper School, Mumbai
|College / university
|HR Faculty of Commerce (dropped out in second grade due to lack of attendance)
|Educational background
|high school
|Ethnicity
|Atheist
|Father’s name
|Javed Akhtar (lyricist and screenwriter)
|Mother’s name
|Honey Irani (actress & screenwriter, Farhan’s birth mother)
Shabana Azmi (stepmother)
|Brother’s name
|Not applicable
|Sister name
|Zoya Akhtar (elder, director, screenwriter)
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Aduna Bhavani (m.2000-div.2016)
|Child (child) name
|Son: None
Daughter: Shakya and Akira
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Filmfare Awards – 2002: Critique Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay Award for Dill Chatta High
2009: Best male debut at lock-on !!
2012: Zindagi Na’s Best Supporting Actor Award
Millegidbara
2014: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’s Best Actor Award
|National Award-
2002: The best Hindi feature film for Dirchatahai
|2009: The best Hindi feature film for rock-on !!
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|￡ 140 Chlore ($ 22 million)
|Monthly salary / income
|￡ 10 Chlore / Film
|Home address
|Sea Spring Bungalow No 1, BJ Road, Bandstand, Mumbai – 400050
|car
|Range Rover Red Edition, M350 CDI SUV, Porsche Cayenne, Honda CRV
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Homemade food, classic Mumbai Vadapao, kebab, mutton biryani
|Favorite actor
|Bollywood: Guru Dutt, Bimal Roy, Large
Kapoor, Bijay Anand
Hollywood: Robert Di Niro, Martin Scorsese,
Ridley Scott, Woody Allen, Billy Wilder
|Favorite actress
|Preity Zinta
|Favorite movie
|Wizard of Oz (1939)
|Favorite hobby
|Collect gadgets and sing
|Favorite sport
|Soccer, tennis
|Favorite movie director
|Alfred Hitchcock
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
|Meters – 1.75 m
|Centimeter – 175 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 70 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 41 inches
|Waist size – 30 inches
|Biceps size – 14 inches
|Figure measurement – 41-30-14
|Shoe size – 10 US
