Fall brings a bounty of new albums. Watch out for these 3.

Finally, the music industry is – what kind? one of a kind? Perhaps? – Beginning of the post-2020 re-awakening. Bands that waited to release new albums until they could realistically envision their tour are now temporarily re-emerging from extended hiatus. The rising star whose ascent was delayed by the pandemic is finally rising. After a long fallow period, this fall’s album-release harvest looks to be plentiful once again.

A group making a welcome comeback happens to be one of New York City’s most vibrant and consistently interesting active rock bands, the Parquet Courts, who will release their sixth album, “Sympathy for Life,” on October 20 through Rough Trade Records. On their classic and eclectic 2018 record “Wide Awake!”, which was produced by Danger Mouse, “Sympathy” continues the post-punk-leaning band’s flirtation with funk grooves and danceable jams. (The album’s producer, Rodah MacDonald, used to host Italo-disco nights on London’s club circuit.)