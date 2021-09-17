Fall brings a bounty of new albums. Watch out for these 3.
Finally, the music industry is – what kind? one of a kind? Perhaps? – Beginning of the post-2020 re-awakening. Bands that waited to release new albums until they could realistically envision their tour are now temporarily re-emerging from extended hiatus. The rising star whose ascent was delayed by the pandemic is finally rising. After a long fallow period, this fall’s album-release harvest looks to be plentiful once again.
A group making a welcome comeback happens to be one of New York City’s most vibrant and consistently interesting active rock bands, the Parquet Courts, who will release their sixth album, “Sympathy for Life,” on October 20 through Rough Trade Records. On their classic and eclectic 2018 record “Wide Awake!”, which was produced by Danger Mouse, “Sympathy” continues the post-punk-leaning band’s flirtation with funk grooves and danceable jams. (The album’s producer, Rodah MacDonald, used to host Italo-disco nights on London’s club circuit.)
But as always, Parquet Courts’ music is driven by the tension between the head and the hips, with vocalists Andrew Savage and Austin Brown’s itchy lyrics providing a counterpoint to the upbeat rhythm section of Sean Yeaton and Max Savage. “How many ways have I found to feel inferior?” Andrew Savage marveled at the opening track, “Walking in Downtown Pace.” He sounds dynamic but prickly as a millennial David Byrne, while the music does its best to please him.
Always astute observers of modern life’s impersonation, the wood courts on “empathy” raise an eyebrow at such ubiquitous conveniences as one-touch food delivery apps and home appliances that speak soothingly, “like a mother’s voice.” (Siri, can you set my alarm clock for tomorrow afternoon?) But the band still finds a hard-earned optimism in both the strange experience of ultimately being human and new treasured delights like “Smile at a Masked Friend.” Ten years into its career, “Sympathy” is proof that Parquet Courts is still finding new digital-age crazes to slant and new ways to develop its sound.
On the opposite coast, one artist finally ready for her breakout moment is 25-year-old California-based star-in-waiting Remy Wolf, a colorful funk-pop phenom with a booming voice and personality extravaganza. His debut album, “Juno” (out October 15 on Island Records and named after his beloved dog), is eclectic, catchy, and relentlessly unpredictable. You never know what’s going to come out of Wolf’s mouth—”There’s no Chuck E. Cheese in Los Feliz,” for one—and whether it’ll be rapped, cropped, or belted to the rafters in one voice. He got what he got on the 13th season of “American Idol” all the way to Hollywood.
Wolf’s hyperactive pop combines the vivid imagery of Tierra Whack with the slick, Y2K-era soul (and penchant for head-turning hats) of Jamiroquai. But don’t let Wolf’s cartoonish aesthetic fool you: The songs in “Juno” sink some serious depth. The album’s gruesome close, “Street You Live On,” lists the pitfalls of a never-ending breakup, while the single “Liker Store” enumerates all the insecurities they faced when, during the pandemic, Wolf found himself in rehab. I checked in. And calmed down. It’s a testament to her strong sense of self, though, that even “Juno”‘s darkest moments come alive with quirky humor. As she memorably puts it on the upbeat single “Quiet on Set”: “I’m Cracked the Surface, Crme Brulee.”
Another endlessly quotable West Coast firebrand with a killer album on the way is Sarah Tudzin, the multitalented Los Angeles musician behind the outrageously named Project Illuminati Hotties. Tudzin, in her day job, is a Berklee-trained recording engineer and producer, and the music she released as Illuminati hotties was initially considered a kind of calling card for her technical prowess. Unlike some of the more reserved people on the other side of the mixing board – see the video for her catchy single “Pool Hopping” Summertime – though, Tudzin proved to be an abundantly charismatic frontperson and made her 2018 debut “Kiss Yr frenemies” Earned the devotion of a cult audience of fans, which he affectionately called “little pieces”.
The little shredder is likely to rise the ranks: The Illuminati Hotties’ amazing second album “Let Me Do One More” (out October 1 via Tudzin’s own imprint, Snack Shack Tracks) is the yet fullest realization of his idiosyncratic vision. These songs swing easily between genres and moods, sometimes moving from hilarious to heartbreaking in a single line: “I went to the party to suck air from the fun guys,” Tudzin sighs over a guitar-driven slow burner. The dreamy surf-pop reverence is interrupted by blasts of high-octane hardcore—the Ramones are a touchstone like the Ronettes—but somehow Tudzin holds all the chaos together through the sheer strength of his personality. (To describe his ubiquitous sound, he had to coin a somewhat oxymoronic phrase: “tenderpunk.”)
“Let Me Do One More” also represents Tudzin breaking free from her former label, the troubled indie Tiny Engine, for which she hastily released a 2020 mixtape to fulfill her contract. With the arrival of her long-delayed sophomore release, she’s doing something that resonates for plenty of other artists who are finally recording this fall: This He’s the one you’ve been waiting for.
