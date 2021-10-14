Fall ceiling started falling in Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s program, former IAS shared VIDEO and said – Corruption fell on the head

A video of a fall ceiling falling at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s program is rapidly going viral on social media. It is seen in this video that Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is sitting on the seat and suddenly the fall ceiling started falling near him.

The video of this entire incident has been posted on Twitter by a former IAS Surya Pratap Singh. He has also written in the caption of this video that corruption fell on the head of the Union Minister in Rampur. The skill of corruption in Hunar Haat.

Corruption fell on the head of the Union Minister in Rampur.#hunar_hat The skill of corruption. pic.twitter.com/cCggfNUAus — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 14, 2021

Now the reactions of Twitter users are coming fast on this video.

