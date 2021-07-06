Fall In Real Estate Sector – Fall In Real Estate Sector, Home Sales Fall 23 Percent

– The performance of real estate was very weak in the April-June quarter due to the effect of Corona. Residential sales stood at 19,635 units in the April-June quarter. Home sales in Mumbai increased to 5,821 units. There has been a 47 percent increase in home sales in Bangalore. Home sales in Kolkata have declined by 53 percent.

New Delhi. In the April-June quarter of the current financial year, there has been a 23 per cent decline in home sales in seven major cities of the country. Home sales have declined due to the second wave of the Corona pandemic. However, home sales grew 83 per cent during the quarter on a year-on-year basis. According to JLL India, residential property sales stood at 19,635 units in the June quarter. It stood at 25,583 units in the January-March quarter and 10,753 units in the April-June quarter last year. Mumbai includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Speed ​​​​recorded in Bangalore-

Home sales in Bengaluru rose 47 per cent to 3,500 units as against 2,382 units in the previous quarter. Sales in Chennai declined 81 per cent to 600 units from 3,200. Sales in Delhi-NCR declined 55 per cent to 2,440 units. In the January-March quarter, the figure stood at 5,448 units. In Hyderabad, it declined to 3,157 units from 3,709 units. In Kolkata, sales of residential units declined by 56 per cent to 578 units from 1,320 units.

Slight improvement in home sales in Mumbai

Home sales in Mumbai rose marginally to 5,821 units from 5,779 units. In Pune, sales declined six per cent to 3,539 units from 3,745 units in the previous quarter. The sales during April-June, 2020 were 1,977 units in Bengaluru, 460 units in Chennai, 2,250 units in Delhi-NCR, 1,207 units in Hyderabad, 481 units in Kolkata, 3,527 units in Mumbai and 851 units in Pune.

Such performance of cities-

city ​​- sale of homes

Chennai – 600

Delhi-NCR – 2,440

Hyderabad – 3,175

Kolkata – 578

Pune – 3,539