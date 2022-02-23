Fallen Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen honored with applause, police procession for final return to New Jersey



The rest of it US Navy Seal candidate Kyle Mullen returned to his hometown of New Jersey late Tuesday night, where he was greeted by a procession led by the community, officials, the fire department, military personnel and police, loved ones said.

Mullen, 24, was flown from California to Newark Liberty International Airport, where he landed just after 10:45 p.m. local time. There, he was greeted by applause from the passengers of the flight carrying his casket and later, on the street lined with flag-bearing supporters during a procession to the Freeman Funeral Home in Manlapan Township, New Jersey.

A Facebook page has been created in honor of the fallen sailor, “Remembering Kyle Mullen,” detailing a series of tributes paid in a series of posts late Tuesday.

“I was meeting my sister in San Diego and I was on this flight on the way back,” one person commented in one of the posts. “Let it be known that there was an applause on the board and this fallen soldier was honored.”

The family of the fallen Navy SEAL candidate remembers Kyle Mullen’s ‘seemingly endless influence in this world’

A Facebook post said that while the family had no formal plans for Mullen’s arrival in New Jersey, the community members themselves began planning the honor.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who came out to greet Kyle at home – Governor Murphy, the Police Department, the Fire Department, the Naval Officer, the Armed Services, family, friends, neighbors, and even the passengers of United Flight 2186 and many more.” “It simply came to our notice then. “It was a beautiful and dignified return home.”

Mullen died on February 4 after experiencing an unknown illness at the Naval Special Warfare Training Center in Coronado, California. Officials say he successfully completed “Hell Week”, an infamous Basic Underwater Demolition / Seal Training (BUD /) S training, but began to experience unexplained symptoms a few hours later.

He and another seal candidate who were experiencing symptoms were taken to a nearby hospital. The navy said Mullen could not be rescued. The condition of another sick seal candidate was reported to be stable.

Earlier this month, Mullen’s family released a statement in which they wrote that while devastated by his untimely loss, “we cannot be more proud than this.”

“Kyle dreamed of serving others and enlisted in the Navy in hopes of joining the best of the best – Navy SEALs. He will not settle for less,” the statement continued. “When Kyle was in Coronado with his fellow sailors / warriors / classmates, he wanted to be exactly where he wanted to be in life. He accepted every challenge, and failure was not an option because he tried to cross Hell Week and reach his goal. His brown shirt. “

Read the full statement of the Mullen family here

U.S. Navy spokesman Lt. Who came? Handley told Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday that the cause of Mullen’s death was unknown and was under investigation. Handley had earlier said that the surviving seal candidate had been discharged from the hospital.

The Navy has not released an update since Mullen’s identity was revealed on February 6, 2022.

Navy SEAL Candidate Death: The father of a SEAL trainee who died in 2016 speaks out in a fresh call for justice

Mullen grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Manlapan High School, where he played football. He later joined Monmouth University and then Yale University, where he continued the game and was named team captain. He is survived by his mother and other loved ones.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the sailors “represented the best of our state.”

Inspection services are scheduled for Thursday from 3 to 7 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home on Route 9 North of Manalapan. A full military mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Moore Church on Corner Road in Gordon, Manalapan.