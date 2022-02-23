World

Fallen Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen honored with applause, police procession for final return to New Jersey

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Fallen Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen honored with applause, police procession for final return to New Jersey
Written by admin
Fallen Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen honored with applause, police procession for final return to New Jersey

Fallen Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen honored with applause, police procession for final return to New Jersey

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The rest of it US Navy Seal candidate Kyle Mullen returned to his hometown of New Jersey late Tuesday night, where he was greeted by a procession led by the community, officials, the fire department, military personnel and police, loved ones said.

Mullen, 24, was flown from California to Newark Liberty International Airport, where he landed just after 10:45 p.m. local time. There, he was greeted by applause from the passengers of the flight carrying his casket and later, on the street lined with flag-bearing supporters during a procession to the Freeman Funeral Home in Manlapan Township, New Jersey.

A Facebook page has been created in honor of the fallen sailor, “Remembering Kyle Mullen,” detailing a series of tributes paid in a series of posts late Tuesday.

Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen is seen in these photos provided by his family.

Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen is seen in these photos provided by his family.
(Gadget Clock Digital)

“I was meeting my sister in San Diego and I was on this flight on the way back,” one person commented in one of the posts. “Let it be known that there was an applause on the board and this fallen soldier was honored.”

The family of the fallen Navy SEAL candidate remembers Kyle Mullen’s ‘seemingly endless influence in this world’

A Facebook post said that while the family had no formal plans for Mullen’s arrival in New Jersey, the community members themselves began planning the honor.

READ Also  NJ New Cases Rise 35% in a Day – Gadget Clock

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who came out to greet Kyle at home – Governor Murphy, the Police Department, the Fire Department, the Naval Officer, the Armed Services, family, friends, neighbors, and even the passengers of United Flight 2186 and many more.” “It simply came to our notice then. “It was a beautiful and dignified return home.”

Mullen died on February 4 after experiencing an unknown illness at the Naval Special Warfare Training Center in Coronado, California. Officials say he successfully completed “Hell Week”, an infamous Basic Underwater Demolition / Seal Training (BUD /) S training, but began to experience unexplained symptoms a few hours later.

He and another seal candidate who were experiencing symptoms were taken to a nearby hospital. The navy said Mullen could not be rescued. The condition of another sick seal candidate was reported to be stable.

Earlier this month, Mullen’s family released a statement in which they wrote that while devastated by his untimely loss, “we cannot be more proud than this.”

“Kyle dreamed of serving others and enlisted in the Navy in hopes of joining the best of the best – Navy SEALs. He will not settle for less,” the statement continued. “When Kyle was in Coronado with his fellow sailors / warriors / classmates, he wanted to be exactly where he wanted to be in life. He accepted every challenge, and failure was not an option because he tried to cross Hell Week and reach his goal. His brown shirt. “

Read the full statement of the Mullen family here

READ Also  Wintry Mix North Of NYC, Scattered Rain Saturday; More Showers Overnight – Gadget Clock

U.S. Navy spokesman Lt. Who came? Handley told Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday that the cause of Mullen’s death was unknown and was under investigation. Handley had earlier said that the surviving seal candidate had been discharged from the hospital.

The Navy has not released an update since Mullen’s identity was revealed on February 6, 2022.

Navy SEAL Candidate Death: The father of a SEAL trainee who died in 2016 speaks out in a fresh call for justice

Mullen grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Manlapan High School, where he played football. He later joined Monmouth University and then Yale University, where he continued the game and was named team captain. He is survived by his mother and other loved ones.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the sailors “represented the best of our state.”

Inspection services are scheduled for Thursday from 3 to 7 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home on Route 9 North of Manalapan. A full military mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Moore Church on Corner Road in Gordon, Manalapan.

#Fallen #Navy #SEAL #candidate #Kyle #Mullen #honored #applause #police #procession #final #return #Jersey

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Russia 'preparing for invasion of Ukraine,' NATO head says, as world faces 'new normal in European security'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment