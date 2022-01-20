Sports

Falling deaths of mother, 2-year-old son at Padres’ Petco Park ruled suicide-homicide: police

Authorities in California introduced Wednesday that the falling deaths of a 40-year-old lady and her 2-year-old son at a San Diego Padres recreation Sept. 25 have formally been ruled a suicide-homicide. 

The San Diego Police Division stated the style of loss of life for Raquel Wilkins and son Denzel Browning-Wilkins was decided after a radical investigation. 

POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIMS IN PETCO PARK DEATHS; ATTORNEY SAYS FAMILY INTENDS TO FILE WRONGFUL DEATH SUIT

“The detectives performed a radical and complete investigation that included dozens of interviews, reviewing of out there video footage and accumulating background data to find out what led to the deaths,” a police division assertion stated.

San Diego Police determined that the cause of death of a 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son who plunged from the third level of Petco Park last year. 
(AP Picture/Gregory Bull, File)

Wilkins was holding her son when she fell to her loss of life over a railing of a third-level eating space at Petco Park in September. Her son died consequently of the autumn. 

Witnesses stated at the time that they noticed Wilkins leaping on desk benches nearest the railing, and she or he appeared to lose her steadiness earlier than ultimately falling over. Police initially stated that the deaths “gave the impression to be suspicious.” 

The San Diego Police Department said in a statement that the determination of Raquel Wilkins' and Denzel Browning-Wilkins’ deaths came after a thorough investigation. 

(Andy Hayt/San Diego Padres/Getty Photographs)

Dan Gilleon, an lawyer for Wilkins’ household, disputed the findings and stated the deaths have been a tragic accident. He stated the investigation’s conclusion is supposed to protect town from potential litigation. 

A general view of a game at Petco Park. 

(Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports activities)

“Town doesn’t need to clarify why it concluded {that a} younger mom would kill her solely baby at an occasion the place witnesses stated she was pleased,” Gilleon informed The Related Press. “To me, town is appearing like some other defendant in a lawsuit: blame the sufferer, particularly if they don’t seem to be in a position to defend themselves.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.

