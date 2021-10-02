‘Falling for Figaro’ Review: When Offers Operate
I must admit that it’s refreshing to see a plus-size woman not only seeing a promotion and a hunky guy, but throwing it all away within the first 15 minutes. Unfortunately, my admiration for “Falling for Figaro” mostly ends there.
Directed by Ben Lewis, this utterly mundane and often mundane romance about an aspiring opera singer who falls in love with the competition is, on a more positive note, never succumbing to played-out body image commentary. properties are not.
Millie (Daniel MacDonald), a conscious-smart but unfulfilled finance executive whose boyfriend adores the ground she walks on, heads to the Scottish Highlands to study with the sharp-tongued Meghan (Joanna Lumley), a renowned vocal coach. runs away. Millie demonstrates competence, portraying the jealous jealousy of Meghan’s longtime student Max (Hugh Skinner), a working-class chap who reins in his wealthy American rival’s sense of entitlement. After all, Miley pays an unusually high rate to study with Meghan.
Like so many films about singers, “Falling for Figaro” leads to a shot at fame and glory. Naturally, Millie and Max begin to ease up as the big “Singer of Renown” competition approaches, complicating their plan to stay focused on their training. Good thing their (relatively muted) emotional turmoil really spices up the quality of their performances, and kudos to Skinner for reinforcing the film’s only solid character arc when Max’s infatuation with Millie is appropriate. From turns to the operative area. As far as Millie is concerned, she had it all in the beginning and she has it all in the end, not that you would expect anything different.
