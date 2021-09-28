Falling tech stocks and rising bond yields make the stock its worst day in months.
US stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.8 percent by noon, putting the index on track for its worst day since May.
The trigger for Tuesday’s sell-off was an increase in yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note. Investors, weighing the possibility of the Federal Reserve preparing to reduce government debt purchases, sold the bonds, pushing the 10-year yield up to 1.53 percent, the highest level since June.
Government bond yields are the basis for borrowing costs across the economy, and the increase can hinder stock market performance because it makes bonds more attractive and can discourage risky investments.
Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to the prospect of higher interest rates, and shares of those companies were hit hard on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 2.5 percent at noon.
Online craft marketplace Etsy was up 7.5 percent and Shopify 5.2 percent in the morning. Both companies have grown during the pandemic and are still up more than 20 percent for the year.
“With tech stocks, you’re betting for a company to have a successful year from now,” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global. “If interest rates go up today, the value you get years from now is discounted.”
Big tech companies — notably Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook — also helped pull down the S&P 500. Apple was down 1.9 percent and was the best performer of the tech giant. Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google fell 2.5 percent or more.
In part the decline in technology stocks was a rally in energy stocks. Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Marathon Oil were among the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500.
The trading echoes the volatility of earlier this year, when a jump in rates shook the financial markets. The increase came because traders worried that higher inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates sooner than they forecast.
“There’s no doubt that the equity market doesn’t like higher rates — there’s no debate about it,” said Ralph Axel, director of US rates strategy at Bank of America.
Investors were also concerned as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Tuesday warned lawmakers of “disastrous” consequences if Congress does not tackle the debt limit before October 18. Ms Yellen suggested that a default would jeopardize the dollar’s status as an international reserve. Posture.
Lauren Goodwin, an economist at New York Life Investments, wrote in a note to investors that such risk “should do little to impact the broader fundamental environment.”
She said the forces influencing investor confidence will continue to be in play for most of the past 18 months.
“The path will depend on our three highly uncertain drivers – the pandemic, monetary policy and fiscal policy,” she wrote.
#Falling #tech #stocks #rising #bond #yields #stock #worst #day #months
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.