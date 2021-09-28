Falling tech stocks and rising bond yields make the stock its worst day in months.

US stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.8 percent by noon, putting the index on track for its worst day since May.

The trigger for Tuesday’s sell-off was an increase in yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note. Investors, weighing the possibility of the Federal Reserve preparing to reduce government debt purchases, sold the bonds, pushing the 10-year yield up to 1.53 percent, the highest level since June.

Government bond yields are the basis for borrowing costs across the economy, and the increase can hinder stock market performance because it makes bonds more attractive and can discourage risky investments.

Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to the prospect of higher interest rates, and shares of those companies were hit hard on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 2.5 percent at noon.