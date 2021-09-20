False news that Bappi Lahiri lost his voice

Recently, a false news spread on social media that famous singer and musician Bappi Lahiri has lost his voice. Rejecting the report, he issued a statement on his social media handle.

“It is sad to know that some media outlets have spread false news about me and my health,” Bappi Da wrote on Instagram. He further wrote, ‘I am fine with the blessings of fans and well-wishers.’





Bappi Lahiri got into a fight with Corona

In April this year, Bappi Lahiri was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-1. Although he was soon discharged, it is said that he is still struggling with some health problems.



Installed elevator on the bungalow

According to reports, Bappi Lahiri is in a wheelchair and a lift has been easily installed on his Juhu bungalow. Not only that, but those who met Bappi Da say that they felt the singer was inferior and he did not speak.