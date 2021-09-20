False news that Bappi Lahiri lost his voice
Bappi Lahiri got into a fight with Corona
In April this year, Bappi Lahiri was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-1. Although he was soon discharged, it is said that he is still struggling with some health problems.
Installed elevator on the bungalow
According to reports, Bappi Lahiri is in a wheelchair and a lift has been easily installed on his Juhu bungalow. Not only that, but those who met Bappi Da say that they felt the singer was inferior and he did not speak.
