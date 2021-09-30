False vaccination certificate: Modi’s birthday record vaccination includes false certificates, the government explains

The government on Thursday made baseless allegations that vaccine certificates were issued to the deceased on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The government clarified that there is a case in Madhya Pradesh in which the vaccinator has made a mistake. On September 17, Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, 2.5 crore doses of covid vaccine were given in the country and a record was set.On the question of issuing vaccination certificates to the dead in some states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a media briefing, ‘There was an incident in Madhya Pradesh and we found that the registration for vaccination was done while the person was alive and Step.

He said, ‘The vaccinated person accidentally pressed the next button with that name. However, this error was later corrected.

Bhushan said the allegations of adding data entry figures pending for the Prime Minister’s birthday to the figures were also baseless. “Such allegations have come to light in Bihar. We investigated and found them to be completely baseless. It would be completely untrue to say that certificates are not issued, they will not receive SMS and data will not be uploaded.

He said, ‘We have spoken to the channels and media outlets that broadcast this news. If they have any specific information about the names of the villages and people, please share. We are waiting for the details. ‘