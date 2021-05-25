Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021



Mehul Saroj is a Free Fire content material creator who’s popularly recognized by his YouTube channel title, Fam Clashers. He has greater than 233k subscribers on YouTube and 27k followers on Instagram.

This text takes a take a look at Fam Clasher’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and different particulars as of May 2021.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers’ lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has performed 7537 squad matches and has triumphed in 1204 of them, translating to a win charge of 15.97%. With 16615 kills to his title, he has a K/D ratio of two.62 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 158 Booyahs in 1475 duo video games, sustaining a win charge of 10.71%. He has 2965 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.25.

Fam Clashers has additionally performed 1833 solo video games and has received on 134 events, making his win charge 7.31%. He racked up 3722 kills at a K/D ratio of two.19 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers’ ranked stats

Fam Clashers has received 14 of fifty ranked squad video games this season, sustaining a win charge of 28%. He has 111 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of three.08.

The content material creator has additionally performed 12 ranked duo video games however is but to safe a win. He killed 19 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.58 in this mode.

Fam Clashers has a single victory in 5 ranked solo video games this season, translating to a win charge of 20%. With a K/D ratio of 8.75, he has 35 kills in these matches.

Word: The stats in this text have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to vary because the YouTuber continues to play extra video games in Garena Free Fire.

Fam Clashers’ YouTube channel

Fam Clashers at present has 233k subscribers and 19 million mixed views on his YouTube channel.

Within the final 30 days, he has garnered 27k subscribers and over 3 million views.

Click on right here to go to Fam Clashers’ YouTube channel.

Fam Clashers’ social media handles

Listed below are the hyperlinks to Fam Clashers’ social media handles:

Twitter: Click on here

Instagram: Click on right here

Fam Clashers additionally has a Discord server that gamers can be part of by way of this hyperlink.

