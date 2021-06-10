Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more revealed

Mehul Saroj, popularly is legendary as Fam Clashers, is a Free Fire affirm creator from India. He has over 241k subscribers on his YouTube channel and round 30k followers on his Instagram care for.

Fam Clashers has obtained 15k subscribers and 2.38 million views on his YouTube channel inside the closing 30 days.

Watch this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Mehul (@famclashers)

This textual content takes a peep at Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and numerous recordsdata equal to his earnings.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers’ lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has carried out 7625 squad video video games and has received on 1217 occasions, making his increase worth 15.96%. He bagged 1217 frags at a K/D ratio of two.62 on this mode.

The YouTuber has received 159 of the 1480 duo matches that he has carried out, translating to a increase worth of 10.74%. He has 2987 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.26.

Fam Clashers has moreover carried out 1836 solo video video games and has secured 134 victories, affirming a increase worth of seven.29%. With a K/D ratio of two.19, he has 3727 kills on this mode.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers’ ranked stats

Fam Clashers has carried out 93 squad matches inside probably the most modern ranked season and has triumphed in 21 of them, translating to a increase worth of twenty-two.58%. He has 245 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of three.40.

Through the ranked duo mode, the affirm creator has carried out 13 video video games nevertheless is but to secure a victory. He racked up 23 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.77 on this mode.

Fam Clashers has moreover carried out 5 ranked solo matches and has a single Booyah to his determine, making his increase worth 20.00%. He has 35 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.75.

Current: The stats listed right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to alternate because the affirm creator continues to play additional video video games in Garena Free Fire.

Fam Clashers’ earnings

Fam Clashers’ earnings (Painting by technique of Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Fam Clashers’ estimated monthly earnings ranges from $597 to $9.6K. In the meantime, his yearly earnings are acknowledged to be between $7.2K and $114.7K.

Fam Clashers’ YouTube channel

Fam Clashers has been establishing affirm on YouTube for over a 12 months, with the primary video on his channel posted in April 2020. He on the 2nd has 146 movies and 20.93 million combined views on his channel.

As talked about above, Fam Clashers has 241k subscribers on YouTube. Readers can click on on right here to give attention to alongside together with his channel.

Fam Clashers’ social media handles

Listed under are the hyperlinks to Fam Clashers’ social media handles:

Instagram: Click on on right here.

Twitter: Click on on right here.

Discord server: Click on on right here.

