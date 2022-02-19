Families of American captives frustrated with Justice Department



It did not take long for relatives of the imprisoned American oil executives in Venezuela to express their frustration when they actually met with a senior Justice Department official this month.

They pressured officials about the possibility of a prisoner exchange that could bring their loved ones home, but said it was ultimately a White House decision and that the U.S. government was generally unwilling to do it anyway.

Relatives have expressed concern over the extradition of an aide to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the United States, a move that has escalated tensions with Caracas and resulted in the return of American detainees from captivity that day.

The meeting, described by one of the participants, ended without a firm commitment. It does, however, highlight the warm frustration with the judiciary, led by some hostage and prisoner families, an organization that sees them as reluctant to think creatively about how to bring their relatives back from abroad and stubbornly resists the possibility of exchanging prisoners.

“The question remains as to how the judiciary can be fully engaged in the process of rescuing hostages and unjustly detainees,” said Everett Rutherford. His nephew, Matthew Heath, is being held in Venezuela after the Tennessee man’s family said it was a fake weapon charge.

Rutherford added, “And there is no answer yet – we have been told that the president himself can direct them to do so.

The judiciary is not generally considered a major body in hostage cases. After all, the State Department has diplomatic equipment and is the residence of the government’s chief hostage negotiator, while the Pentagon has the power to conduct military operations to free hostages.

But it is the judiciary’s oversight of federal criminal cases that helps it input into inter-agency negotiations, even if the agency’s primary mission is to hold criminals accountable in the United States.

The Justice Department said in a statement that it “acknowledges that families are in an extremely difficult situation, with unimaginable pain” when Americans are mistakenly detained and that it works with other federal agencies to repatriate them in a manner consistent with the government. No “principle.

From the U.S. government’s point of view, the exchange of a prisoner risks creating a false balance between an unjustly detained American and a justly convicted criminal and may also encourage additional arrests by foreign countries.

Mickey Bergman, who has worked on the hostage case as vice president of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, said he had heard the argument but thought “framing was wrong.”

“Because it’s not about the guilty people who get released, it’s about the innocent Americans who come back to the country,” Bergman said. “And so I turn the question around: What’s going on … Is it worthwhile for us to insist that criminals, foreign criminals, serve their full time in the American system in order to put innocent Americans in prisons around the world?”

The issue is freshly relevant because a number of countries or groups holding Americans, including Russia and the Taliban, have released names of detainees in the United States who are seeking their release.

Family frustration Compared to the current political leadership of the judiciary less than the nature of the institution, an organization that prioritizes its independence throughout the administration and its privilege to recommend judicial decisions and punishments free from political considerations. Instinct is crucial to democracy, but it can also lead to actions that hostage families see as a denial of their interests.

Colombian businessman Alex Saber, extradited to Miami in October, has been presented by U.S. officials as a close associate of Maduro, an agitated relative of six Citigo executives jailed in Venezuela for years for plans to refinance billions upon billions of oil company bonds. .

This was an exciting point in this month’s call to the judiciary and a December meeting between the hostage family and National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan, although the situation could be complicated by the fact that Sabke was signed up by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration this week. Source in 2018.

Obesity towards swaps preceded the Biden administration, and some of the agreements that families wanted did not gain traction even under former President Donald Trump. Nevertheless, there are examples of systems that serve a diplomatic purpose.

The Trump administration, seen as more willing to violate the Convention on Hostages, brought Navy veteran Michael White to the country in a deal in 2020 that saved an American-Iranian doctor sentenced by the judiciary more time behind bars and allowed him to return to Iran. Allows. Earlier, the Obama administration pardoned or dropped charges against seven Iranians in exchange for detainees in a nuclear deal with Tehran. Three Cubans were sent home in 2014 after Havana American Alan Gross was released after serving five years in prison.

A total of 60 Americans are known to have been held hostage or unjustly detained, a definition that holds Americans to be innocent or imprisoned for the purpose of obtaining a waiver from the United States.

At least some families see new opportunities to cut deals.

The Taliban, whose Haqqani network is believed to be holding Illinois Navy veteran Mark Freichs hostage, has told the United States it wants the release of jailed drug lord Bashir Nurzai. Russia has locked up Marine veteran Trevor Reid, sentenced him to nine years in prison for assaulting police officers in Moscow, and arrested Michigan corporate security chief Paul Huilan on suspicion of espionage. Authorities have named citizens at various times, including international arms dealer Victor Bout and drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko, both of whom are being held in the United States.

The United States has said Huilan and Reid have been unjustly detained.

Nine Americans, including Heath and the so-called Citgo 6, have been detained in Venezuela after the United States detained two nephews of Venezuela’s first woman on drug charges.

Some hostages and captive families have said they are happy to have access to senior officials in the administration, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Sullivan. But resistance to a trade remains constant.

Frereich’s sister, Charlene Kakora, met with White House and Justice Department officials last August and said she had been told that Nurzai, a convicted Afghan drug lord, was a “bad guy.” He said in an interview that if the government “does not trade for my brother, I want to know what other ideas there are.”

Trevor’s parents, Paula Reid and Joey Reid, said U.S. officials told them they would want the same results if they were in Reeds’ shoes. The couple requested a deal now during a meeting of couples in Greenbury, Texas, officials said only that they were “considering everything,” Paula Reid said.

“They didn’t say, ‘Oh, we agree with you. It’s a great deal. That’s a good point.’ They didn’t say anything like that, “said Paula Reid. “They just said: ‘We listened to you. Thank you very much.’ They did not give us any indication of that. “

Paul’s sister Elizabeth Whelan said she was grateful for the attention of the US government. He said he was not entirely sure what Russia wanted for his brother and that the demands of Russia and other countries seemed “stupid” and “above all”.

“But,” he added, “I think my brother Russia is valuable for what it wants.”