Families of Americans who died at Bahamas resort demand second autopsy



The households of the three Americans who mysteriously died at a luxurious Sandals resort within the Bahamas earlier this month are demanding a second, impartial autopsy along with the one carried out by a Bahamian pathologist.

Minister of Well being and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville confirmed the households’ request in an interview with Eyewitness Information and mentioned the Bahamian authorities hopes to “get to the underside” of the causes of demise as quickly as doable whereas the investigation continues and the households await the outcomes of the primary autopsy.

“They’re nonetheless some investigations ongoing at the Sandals resort. We even have the pathologists in-country who have carried out their job and samples have been despatched to a really dependable lab in the USA,” Darville mentioned.

“The toxicology stories are nonetheless excellent. There have been requests by relations of the deceased to herald a pathologist from overseas to do one other autopsy.”

The victims — Michael Phillips, 68, his spouse, Robbie, 65, and Vincent Chiarella, who was staying in a separate villa together with his spouse, Donnis, who stays hospitalized in Florida — have been discovered unresponsive of their rooms on Might 6 after allegedly looking for medical assist after feeling in poor health the evening earlier than.

None of the three confirmed any sort of trauma, nevertheless, confirmed indicators of convulsions, in response to the Royal Bahamian Police. Foul play shouldn’t be suspected.

Investigators are trying into the meals that the victims consumed, in addition to stories of a “sturdy odor” of pesticides on the property that a number of visitors had complained about.

Officers are additionally trying into doable leaks from air-con models and the water heater on the property.

Darville mentioned that the households had requested that the our bodies be returned again to the USA, which he mentioned entails embalming the our bodies to ship them over water.

“I have no idea precisely how far it has gone, however we’re keen to help anybody who needs to get to the underside of their family members [death],” Darville mentioned. “And so, these requests are being entertained. I’m undecided precisely the place they’re at this level.”