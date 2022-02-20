World

Families of US troops killed in Kabul bombing question official Pentagon investigation findings: report

The release of a U.S. military investigation into the killing of 13 U.S. service members in the August 26 terrorist bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan, has led many family members to question the official story of the U.S. government.

The Pentagon Report A report released earlier this month said the ISIS bombing at the Abbey Gate near Kabul International Airport was “unavoidable” as US forces tried to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan. Several members of the family of the 13 army members killed in the attack Told the Washington Post They have doubts about that conclusion.

This image, obtained by AFP on August 20, 2021, by human rights activist Omar Haidari, shows a U.S. Marine holding a child over a barbed wire fence.

The Pentagon IG reports that 50 Afghans have been brought to us with “potentially significant security concerns.”

Shana Chappell, mother of 20-year-old U.S. Marine Karim Nikoi, who was killed in the blast, told the Washington Post: “Everyone who was there will tell you that they were scared.” “They were surrounded by crazy Taliban. They were in wide open spaces, and they were sitting ducks.”

The parents of the deceased Staff Sergeant said, “They were kept in an unbearable situation.” Dr. Darren Taylor Hoover “Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either. Looks like BT aint for me either. Looks like BT aint for me either. Looks like BT aint for me either. Looks like BT aint for me either.

A commercial plane was spotted at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 31, 2021, a day after the withdrawal of US troops from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Chappell also took issue with the Pentagon’s conclusion that a single bomb had killed and believed that members of the military had fired small arms fire after the bombing was over.

According to the Washington Post, several Marines reported that they were targeted by gunfire after the bombing.

“I personally spoke face-to-face with a child during my son’s funeral,” Chappell said. “That’s how I learned to shoot. He showed me his marks and told me I had been shot.”

Another parent whose son was killed in the attack, Mark Smitz, said he had seen “major conflicting reports” in the Pentagon’s assessment and said he wanted the Pentagon to find some metal fragments found in his son’s body so he could personally analyze them. Their Pentagon told him the pieces had been dropped.

In this video frame, people meet an injured man near the site of a deadly explosion outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

Marine Colonel CJ Douglas said at a news conference that “there is no evidence that any U.S. or Afghan person was injured or killed by gunfire” and added that the confusion was partly due to “the effects of the war fog and explosions.” “

A spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, Navy Capt. Bill Urban, said the bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon supported the official report on what happened during the bombing.

“We do not pretend to understand the depth of their grief, but we do respect their concerns and their unique perspective on the loss of their loved ones,” Kirby said. “To that end, we are investigating whether the attack on the Abbey Gate could be prevented and the decision of the commanders on the ground to keep the gate open was consistent with their mission to try to evacuate as many people as possible.”

