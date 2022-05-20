Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim – Winnipeg

Dozens of relations, friends, and neighbours braved the rain and gathered to recollect Rebecca Contois Thursday evening.

A vigil was held on Edison Avenue, close to the place the 24-year-old’s stays had been discovered on Monday.

Household spokesperson Darryl Contois says the neighborhood has stepped as much as present assist.

“They (the household) has to go and face these lonely days with out her,” mentioned Contois.

READ MORE: Arrest made in “grisly” Edison Avenue homicide

Contois has been energetic locally with varied Indigenous road-watch packages, serving to discover Lacking and Murdered Indigenous Girls and Ladies.

He described Rebecca as a effectively-recognized and liked girl locally.

“It’s unhappy she obtained tousled with the mistaken individuals,” he mentioned. “She was a really variety individual.”

Contois says they’re pleased with the way in which the Winnipeg Police Service has dealt with the investigation up to now.

On Wednesday, police arrested 35-12 months-outdated Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki and charged him with first-diploma homicide. Police say Contois and Skibicki had been beforehand recognized to one another.

An ongoing investigation has led officers to additionally search the Brady Highway landfill in Winnipeg and police say circumstances within the case have led homicide investigators to suspect there could also be extra victims.

-with information from Shane Gibson

















