Family, Friends Hold Vigil For Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19-Year-Old Killed In East Harlem Burger King Robbery – Gadget Clock

Household, Friends Hold Vigil For Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19-Year-Old Killed In East Harlem Burger King Robbery – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At a vigil in East Harlem on Saturday, family and friends remembered Kristal Bayron Nieves, who was fatally shot final week throughout a theft whereas she was working at a Burger King.

As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin studies, the household mentioned a prayer with Kristal’s mother, Kristie Bayron Nieves, and lit candles exterior the restaurant the place Kristal was gunned down.

“She’s saying thanks to everybody and everyone that’s been there for me on this second. She desires justice for Kristal. I hope my daughter is the final one,” a translator mentioned.

The 19-year-old was working on the Burger King round 12:30 a.m. Sunday when police say an armed robber got here in, stole $100 from the money register and fatally shot the younger cashier.

Investigators now say the gunman was 30-year-old Winston Glynn, who was arrested Friday and charged with homicide.

Kristal’s aunt Maribel Nieves mentioned by means of a translator, “The household is relieved as a result of thank God the individual that did that is caught by the police, so the household could be very relieved.”

On the vigil, there have been prayers and reminiscences from those that knew Kristal finest.

One cousin advised CBS2 Kristal liked spending time together with her household and was working to save lots of up for a automotive, and described Kristal as kind-hearted and inspiring.

“I wished to be a health care provider or a lawyer and she or he was telling me to go for it, to complete faculty and do it,” one particular person mentioned.

“Our retailer has suffered, like, all of the co-workers,” co-worker Samantha Martinez mentioned. “She didn’t deserve this.”

The sufferer’s mom says she prays justice will probably be served.

Police say the suspect used to work at that very same Burger King, so he knew the restaurant nicely and had seemingly pre-planned the theft.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.