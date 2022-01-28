Family, friends of NYPD officer Jason Rivera honor him with 2-mile run in Inwood



INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) — The wind-swept streets of Inwood are streets that molded a hero.

The family and friends of NYPD officer Jason Rivera came together on Thursday night.

ALSO READ | Wake for fallen officer Jason Rivera held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Officer Rivera emerged from the Heights with a need to serve, but before joining the Academy, he had to get in shape – so he joined the Dyckman Running Club community.

“He believed in us, and he believed in himself – and that’s what we’re doing, we’re honoring him, said one member.

They called him ‘Tata.’

On Thursday, his running brothers and his brothers and sisters in blue ran two miles through the streets of Inwood – the streets that made him into the officer he became, if only for a little bit.

The two miles brought the runners by Rivera’s family home – candles marking the start of his life. They ran to the river and back to Fort Tryon Park, where they lit candles for ‘Tata,’ and his partner, Wilbert Mora.

“These lights will go dim, but their lights will never go dim if we continue to make an impact in all the people we touch,” said another member.

RELATED | How to help families of fallen police officers

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip