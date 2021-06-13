Family Man 2 Actor Priyamani Talks About Being Body Shamed Was Called Out For Being Dark Skinned





The Family Man 2 actor Priyamani, who's successful hearts together with her stint as Suchi in Manoj Bajpayee starrer, has now spoken about being body-shamed over her weight and has additionally been known as out over her 'darkish pores and skin' by trolls on social media. She mentioned that she was subjected to racists taunts as quickly as she gained fame. She additionally mentioned that she has been known as 'aunty' and 'previous' by many trolls on-line.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, she opened up about the identical in size. She mentioned, "You're looking black, 'trying darkish,' and even the pictures some folks say, 'Your face is white however your legs are darkish'. To begin with, don't name anyone black as a result of even black is gorgeous. … So don't remark like this and even you've got one thing preserve it in your thoughts. You might suppose that you simply get one-minute fame from this, however it's unsuitable. You don't understand how deeply it is going to have an effect on the particular person you might be commenting on."

Speaking about being fat-shamed, she mentioned, "If I put up one thing with out make-up, half of them say, 'Oh with make up your trying good with out make up your trying like an aunty,' So what! If not at the moment, tomorrow additionally, you will turn out to be an aunty. Then any person mentioned, 'Oh! you're looking previous', So what? Tomorrow additionally, you will turn out to be previous. I believe you must settle for your age and the truth that method you look."

“Let’s face it, I’ll put on make-up after I need to put on make-up. One other factor is, make up for me I wish to put on it solely throughout capturing or I’m in entrance of a digicam. A lot of the occasions my husband and I’ll have arguments due to this. He will probably be like, ‘I all the time instructed you to put on make-up, look good, look presentable.’ Typically I really feel he’s proper, generally I really feel why ought to I alter myself to please you. That is me, that is who I’m and I’m very snug like the best way I’m”, she continued.

Priyamani isn’t the one one which has been body-shamed over pores and skin color. Final yr, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, additionally shared ‘finish colourism’ put up. She shared how ever since she was 12, she has confronted criticism for being ‘dark-skinned’. She added that she was known as ‘ugly’ and ‘kaali’, whilst a toddler.

Not solely actress, however even male actors are subjected to comparable ‘dark-skinned’ criticism. In 2017, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about going through bias in Bollywood over his darkish complexion. Taking a dig at celebrities who endorse equity lotions, he instructed HT, “A lot of equity cream is consumed in our society, and it’s being promoted by well-off, accountable, and educated folks. I believe unko sharm aani chahiye (they need to be ashamed of themselves). You’re selling equity lotions in a rustic the place 90 per cent of the individuals are brown-skinned. You’re giving them an inferiority complicated; they’re unable to really feel assured about themselves.”