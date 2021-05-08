Entertainment

Family Man 2 Against Tamils! Manoj Bapayee Starrer Faces Flak For Showcasing LTTE As Terrorists

As the makers of The Family Man season 2 drops the trailer of the much-anticipated internet sequence, the followers began to specific their bittersweet second from the present. Nevertheless, a sure part of netizens slammed the present for allegedly exhibiting ‘Tamil as terrorists’. Quickly after the trailer launch, they trended the hashtag ‘Family Man 2 Against Tamils’. Many known as Amazon Prime Video For ‘Insensitive and politically incorrect’ content material, whereas others known as for a ban on the present and Amazon merchandise and requested for ‘unconditional apology’ Additionally Learn – The Family Man 2 Trailer Twitter Evaluation: Followers Name Manoj Bajpayee ‘Zabardast’, Go Gaga Over ‘Fiery’ Samantha Akkineni

One person tweeted, “Pricey @PrimeVideoIN, your #Familyman2 trailer is completely insensitive and politically incorrect exhibiting Tamils as Terrorists. We, Tamils ( 10 crores world large market ) will cease utilizing #Amazon merchandise if the sequence goes to be the identical because the trailer.” Additionally Learn – The Family Man 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Tries to Save Marriage; Samantha Akkineni Rocks Her Villain Look

One other stated, “India portraying Tamil Tigers linked with ISIS to the world. #Familyman2 Needs to be banned completely. We don’t respect it and request the distributors to not display screen the movie within the state. @Samanthaprabhu2 – Disgrace on you Samantha. #Familyman2_Against_Tamils.” Additionally Learn – Forward of The Family Man 2 Trailer, Naga Chaitanya Reacts to Spouse Samantha’s Digital Debut

“It’s strategically deliberate genocide on Tamils. Historical past can’t be erased or eclipsed or modified. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils,” wrote one other.

Examine Reactions Right here:

The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 launch. The net sequence has an ensemble solid of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.

