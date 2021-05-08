Family Man 2 Against Tamils! Manoj Bapayee Starrer Faces Flak For Showcasing LTTE As Terrorists





As the makers of The Family Man season 2 drops the trailer of the much-anticipated internet sequence, the followers began to specific their bittersweet second from the present. Nevertheless, a sure part of netizens slammed the present for allegedly exhibiting ‘Tamil as terrorists’. Quickly after the trailer launch, they trended the hashtag ‘Family Man 2 Against Tamils’. Many known as Amazon Prime Video For ‘Insensitive and politically incorrect’ content material, whereas others known as for a ban on the present and Amazon merchandise and requested for ‘unconditional apology’ Additionally Learn – The Family Man 2 Trailer Twitter Evaluation: Followers Name Manoj Bajpayee ‘Zabardast’, Go Gaga Over ‘Fiery’ Samantha Akkineni

One person tweeted, “Pricey @PrimeVideoIN, your #Familyman2 trailer is completely insensitive and politically incorrect exhibiting Tamils as Terrorists. We, Tamils ( 10 crores world large market ) will cease utilizing #Amazon merchandise if the sequence goes to be the identical because the trailer.” Additionally Learn – The Family Man 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Tries to Save Marriage; Samantha Akkineni Rocks Her Villain Look

One other stated, “India portraying Tamil Tigers linked with ISIS to the world. #Familyman2 Needs to be banned completely. We don’t respect it and request the distributors to not display screen the movie within the state. @Samanthaprabhu2 – Disgrace on you Samantha. #Familyman2_Against_Tamils.” Additionally Learn – Forward of The Family Man 2 Trailer, Naga Chaitanya Reacts to Spouse Samantha’s Digital Debut

“It’s strategically deliberate genocide on Tamils. Historical past can’t be erased or eclipsed or modified. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils,” wrote one other.

Subramian Swamy says, Six ISIS brokers crossed Pak Rajasthan border and have reached Chennai. The film appears to convey an analogous message. A Film made by North Indian Racists towards Tamils.#Familyman2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/L7FmiFpuNj — நிகரன் (@nikaran_ntk) May 19, 2021

Pricey @PrimeVideoIN , your #Familyman2 trailer is completely insensitive and politically incorrect exhibiting Tamils as Terrorists. We, Tamils ( 10 crores world large market ) will cease utilizing #Amazon merchandise if the sequence goes to be identical because the trailer.#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — முனைவர் முகம்மது கதாபி ( Dr Mohamed Gaddaffe ) (@drgaddaffe) May 19, 2021

India portraying Tamil Tigers linked with ISIS to the world. #Familyman2 Needs to be banned completely. We don’t respect it and request the distributors to not display screen the movie within the state.@Samanthaprabhu2 – Disgrace on you Samantha. #Familyman2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/NS4uMV8zYc — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) May 19, 2021

This Family Man 2 storyline depicting the presence of ISIS in Tamil Nadu and the LTTE as terrorists is portrayed as taking place in Chennai !! #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils@PrimeVideoIN @Samanthaprabhu2 @BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/UGtw6NQ6YZ — அதியன் கார்த்திᵀᴬᴹᴵᴸ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺᴬᴸᴵˢᵀ❤️💛 (@athiyankarthi) May 19, 2021

It’s strategically deliberate genocide on Tamils.

Historical past can’t be erased or eclipsed or modified. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/fdn6bMIDkD — வேளாண் பெருங்குடி (@Dirdinesh1498) May 19, 2021

@rajndk – When you’re spreading incorrect details about Tamil Eelam wrestle within the identify of ‘Freedom of Expression’. We Tamils demand an unconditional apology or this film can be banned.@offBharathiraja – Sir, pls verify this sequence appears Tamil Hatred.#FamilyMan2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/THW3BFFTQV — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) May 19, 2021

The LTTE fought to construct a military in order that the Tamil language wouldn’t die and Tamils wouldn’t be enslaved. The director of the TV sequence that has been taken to slander the liberation wrestle of Tamils @rajndk We strongly condemn! @Samanthaprabhu2 #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/yaha2O0aDk — தமிழன் சத்யா 2.0 (@tamilansathya01) May 19, 2021

We strongly condemn the TV sequence which has been taken in a manner that glorifies the liberation wrestle of Tamils ​​as a complete and portrays Tamils ​​as extremists .

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils

@Samanthaprabhu2 @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/BGBcrzxnT2 — அதியன் கார்த்திᵀᴬᴹᴵᴸ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺᴬᴸᴵˢᵀ❤️💛 (@athiyankarthi) May 19, 2021

Keep in mind @PrimeVideoIN , Tamils usually are not nearly Indian market. We’ve an enormous Tamil diaspora. Tamil Nadu is likely one of the state with highest Web penetration too. Want an announcement on #Familyman2 exhibiting Tamils as terrorists. #Familyman2_against_tamils — முனைவர் முகம்மது கதாபி ( Dr Mohamed Gaddaffe ) (@drgaddaffe) May 19, 2021

Do you know what? We Tamils struggling rather a lot from 1953 to until date of sinhala racism and facist authorities. How are you going to picturize us as a terrorist.? #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/siujq9PzsY@rajndk @PrimeVideoIN @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/uH7vgk9b5i — வேளாண் பெருங்குடி (@Dirdinesh1498) May 19, 2021

Pricey Indian film administrators and actors, you’ve got efficiently made the phrase ‘Muslim’ synonymous to terrorists and helped RW. Now, Would you like the identical with Tamils? Be moral. Be Accountable. @PrimeVideoIN #Familyman2 @Samanthaprabhu2 #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils @BajpayeeManoj — முனைவர் முகம்மது கதாபி ( Dr Mohamed Gaddaffe ) (@drgaddaffe) May 19, 2021

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils

LTTE aren’t Terrorists They’re rebels

They Foght For Their Folks

Foght For Their Land

Cease It @Samanthaprabhu2 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Xr8GDVzB7r — Skywalker (@SivabalaJedi) May 19, 2021

The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 launch. The net sequence has an ensemble solid of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.