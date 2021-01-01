Family Man joins actress Priyamani Shahrukh Khan and Nayantara Atali Next movie ‘The Family Man’ Actress Priyamani joins Shahrukh Khan and Nayantara

Filming of Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara has started in Pune. According to the report of ‘Pinkvilla’, the shooting of the film has started from today. The film will also feature South Indian film actress Priyamani. Joe last appeared in ‘The Family Man’.

Actress Priyamani will be seen in the lead role in the story of the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara will be coming together in the Pune schedule of the film. Priyamani has already reached Pune. The name of the film has not been revealed yet but according to a report from Pinkvilla, the action-packed entertainer is ready to start his work. Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover will also be seen in the lead roles in the film, a source close to Vikas said. Hmmm.



What is special is that Shah Rukh and Priyamani have worked together once in Chennai Express. However, the actress is playing a guest role in the film. Attlee Direction is being produced under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. As mentioned earlier, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role.

