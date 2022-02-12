Family of fallen Navy SEAL candidate remembers Kyle Mullen’s ‘seemingly endless impact on this world”



The family of Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, who died of unknown causes after successfully completing Hell Week, has issued a statement thanking the public for their support and kindness following his death.

Mullen died just hours after the end of “Hell Week,” perhaps the most difficult and physically intense training period in the US military. He was on his way to Navy SEALs when he died.

“Over the last few days, we have been amazed at the love and support we have received,” Mullen’s family told Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday. “The Christmas classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ states that ‘no man fails who has friends.’ If true, Kyle is one of the most successful people in the world. “

The Navy SEALs identified the candidate who died after Hell Week training

Mullen died California After successfully ending Hell Week on February 4 for an unknown reason, officials say. The Basic Underwater Demolition Seal candidate “was not actively training at the time of his death,” the U.S. Navy confirmed in a Feb. 6 press release.

Mullen’s family released no new information on the cause of his death on Saturday, asking for confidentiality and saying “this will be our only statement at this time.”

The family statement said, “Although we are devastated by Kyle’s loss, we cannot be more proud. Kyle dreamed of serving others and enlisted in the Navy in hopes of joining the Navy SEALs – the family statement.” “He will not settle for anything less.

“When Kyle was in Coronado with his fellow sailors / warriors / classmates, he wanted to be exactly where he wanted to be in life. He accepted every challenge, and failure was not an option because he tried to cross Hell Week and reach his goal. His brown shirt. “

Mullen grew up New Jersey And graduated from Manlapan High School, where he played football. He was later admitted to Monmouth University Yale University , Where he continued to play and was named captain of the team. He is survived by a brother in addition to his mother and other loved ones.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the sailors “represented the best of our state.”